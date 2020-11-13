How to make giant profits on forex? - page 61
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Playing the counter-trend is not that difficult, the main thing here is to understand the essence: the counter-trend is a combination of two elements: the trend and the counter-trend (the signal for a reversal). The unity and struggle of opposites, life.
The trend generates its own reversal, as evidenced by the reversal signal, and the birth of the opposite trend is confirmed by the breakdown of the current one. Everything is simple, clear and logical.
But catching the current trend is a thankless task. It will end as soon as you "catch" it. I have been trying to do this for several years, but I only started to make money on reversals.
I'm telling you.
no one can tell you when the reversal is coming.
although....
the question is debatable
Here's a simple one-armed reverse martin over 20 years. The constant lot is 0.01. the martin was making it up to 655, that's 16 lots in a row
And here's another 1-hand reversal martin, but already open with conditions on the time of day and BullsPover indicator readings on certain bars their mutual ratio is more less. Martin's been tipping up to 2.56 lots, that's 8 losses in a row.
If I add a second hand to sell, say, on the BearsPover with its martin independent of the first buy BarsPover hand, may be something better in a series of consecutive lots, and if the third is still on some parameters, and the fourth ... etc?
Here's a simple one-armed reverse martin over 20 years. The constant lot is 0.01. the martin was making it up to 655, that's 16 lots in a row
And here is another 1-hand reversal martin, but already open with conditions on the time of day and BullsPover indicator readings on certain bars, their mutual ratio is more less. Martin's been tipping up to 2.56 lots, that's 8 losses in a row.
If I add a second hand to sell, say, on the BearsPover with its martin independent of the first buy BarsPover hand, may be something better in a series of consecutive lots, and if the third is still on some parameters, and the fourth ... etc.?
pauses between series of trades for what period of time?
let's assume that 20*12*21=5040 trading days
11357/5040 about 2 trades per day, at 93% drawdown, is it rather risky?
pauses between series of trades what period of time was present?
let's say 20*12*21=5040 trading days
11357/5040 approximately 2 trades per day, at 93% drawdown, very risky?
There were no pauses. When TP and AB (optimisable parameters) are set and let's go, if TP has triggered, we drop the coefficient of Martin, if any, and open in the same direction. If the TP is triggered, we roll over and martin the lot. The drawdown of course is fatal, it was just luck that before the catastrophic winding of the lot the balance grew and was able to sustain the drawdown. Had we started trading on a different date there would have been a drawdown.How can you reduce the series of lots in a row? Somebody called FunnyKent said that he somehow compensates for the martin with opposite trades. And like the main thing to pay attention to is some kind of stable characteristic in the outcomes of trades. It should be analyzed on this subject. I read all of his messages, but he hasn't said anything specific. Alexander says straightforwardly that he locks the Martin order by its sloping lines if the price goes against it till the next resistance level, then he closes the lock and waits for the pullback to the Martin order and averages it.
Playing the counter-trend is not difficult, the main thing here is to understand the essence: the counter-trend is a combination of two elements: the trend and the counter-trend (the signal for reversal). The unity and struggle of opposites, life.
The trend generates its own reversal, as evidenced by the reversal signal, and the birth of the opposite trend is confirmed by the breakdown of the current one. Everything is simple, clear and logical.
But catching the current trend is a thankless task. It will end as soon as you "catch" it. I have tried to do it for several years, but I only started earning on reversals.
Thanks for not forgetting about me.
Speaking of trends.
Everyone has their own opinion about them.
BUT. There's a wave and there's a trend.
For me a wave is a wave and a trend is a certain configuration of waves and for others my wave is a trend for them.
This is our misunderstanding of each other in trends.
There is a global trend, but each TF has its own waves and its own trends. They are formed by robots of financial players on certain patterns. Understanding how robots work, it is possible to enter the market in any TF in the trend or against it does not matter.
There have been no pauses. We simply place an order with TP and LP (optimisable parameters) and let's go - TP has triggered, we reset the martin coefficient, if any, and open in the same direction. If the TP is triggered, we roll over and martin the lot. The drawdown of course is fatal, it was just luck that before the catastrophic winding of the lot the balance grew and was able to sustain the drawdown. Started trading on a different date would have been a drain.How can you reduce the series of lots in a row? Somebody called PrettyKent said that he somehow compensates for the martin with opposite trades. And like the main thing to pay attention to is some kind of stable characteristic in the outcomes of trades. It should be analyzed on this subject. I read all of his messages, but he hasn't said anything specific. Alexander says straightforwardly that he locks the Martin order by its sloping lines if the price goes against it till the next resistance level, then he closes the lock and waits for the pullback to the Martin order and averages it.
The testing period, in spite of everything, captures very well such intervals of historical data where many people were losing money.
It seems to me that it is enough to think out a reinvestment strategy and execute the strategy at maximum 10% risk.
I hope the risk manager is present?
Thank you for not forgetting me.
Speaking of trends.
Everyone has their own opinion about them.
BUT. There is a wave and there is a trend.
For me a wave is a wave and a trend is a certain configuration of waves and for others my wave is a trend for them.
This is our misunderstanding of each other in trends.
There is a global trend, but each TF has its own waves and its own trends. They are formed by robots of financial players on certain patterns. Understanding how robots work, it is possible to enter the market in any TF, either against the trend or against it, it does not matter.
Yes, what does it matter on what TF to enter? This is why we have a look at the symbolic features of a forex brokerage firm. It is impossible to scalp on monthly candlesticks, but nothing prevents us from catching reversals of annual trends on ticks. Guys, remember Kotelnikov's theorem - it's so simple))
My daughter has been scalping 10% a month or more for four months now, but she still consults me about where price is going to go. She does not understand until I show her with my finger where the next level is, where the trend is looking, and so on. I explain and show her everything, but she does not see it herself.
I only need different TFs because I am a human being, not a program. I see levels on the daily chart, trends on the watch, and trading signals on 15(5) minutes. But it is only because the visible area of the chart is limited. The program sees the entire chart and does not care what TF it sees. It is not interested in the screen at all, it works with the entire data tuple.
My profits are small, which makes my deposit either stand still or melt away, and I want to make huge profits.
The recipe is simple: exact entry + pyramiding + reinvestment. But it is not very easy to implement and is beyond the means of most people. The hardest part is finding the exact entry points. If it could be done, it would be a super grail).
I'm digging now trying to solve this problem. So far, here goes. In more than 3 months the deposit has grown 10 times. But the drawdown is big - 64% relative. And so far the task of stable profit growth over a long interval has not been solved.