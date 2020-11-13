How to make giant profits on forex? - page 32
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if one so desires, the word @#$ (which is usually on fences) can be scribbled in graphs in the optimiser , in morse code ...especially those skilled in Gray's codes
The entire forum is flooded with such charts )))), as an option to go to the Market
Here I have an interesting chart in the optimiser. It's like you asked me in 2016 and not a big drawdown. Depo is $500
it is interesting to understand why the grid of orders behaves as it does.... I am already inclined to the opinion "it works, leave it alone! )))
Interesting sampling from my post... why not with a drawdown of 50 and a profit of 100?)
When I was a forex wholesaler in the mid-noughties, I traded in the kitchen. Even then, as a programmer, I read tick quotes from that kitchen and compared them with Alpa and Broco (long dead). Then I compared in Matlab, the difference was horrendous, completely my own quotes. There's no such thing now.
I won't insist. It's just that I have been through fire, water and brass pipes with martin, in all its variants. I did it on real money, on pawn accounts. I earned my first money on it in 2008. I also lost a lot of money for the first time.
My trading robots are very expensive, but I`ve had enough experience in dealing with such kind of broker, I`ve had many withdrawals and I`ve managed to open some accounts without martin, I didn`t buy them on the market, I didn`t depend on nicely positioning of my broker.
Why would I need a martin when there are so many systems with very simple filtration that give you 100-300% p.a. (using historical data) with drawdowns of 30-50%?
Your post shows that both are bad.
From the looks of the post, it's bad both ways.
Naturally. You have to invest in shavuha. It's 100% every three months.
what is shavukha?
Shavuha.
Naturally. You have to invest in shavuha. It's 100% every 3 months.
investing, it is really better to invest in a real business.
"investing in forex" is a rather ridiculous phrase
High volatility on the MICEX today - a scalper's day. Daughter traded about 10%
Almost paid off the flat renovation