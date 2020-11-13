How to make giant profits on forex? - page 32

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if one so desires, the word @#$ (which is usually on fences) can be scribbled in graphs in the optimiser , in morse code ...especially those skilled in Gray's codes

 
Igor Makanu:

The entire forum is flooded with such charts )))), as an option to go to the Market

Here I have an interesting chart in the optimiser. It's like you asked me in 2016 and not a big drawdown. Depo is $500


it is interesting to understand why the grid of orders behaves as it does.... I am already inclined to the opinion "it works, leave it alone! )))

Here the average annual return to drawdown is not 10 to 1, but about 1 to 1. This is too big a difference.
 
Макс:

Interesting sampling from my post... why not with a drawdown of 50 and a profit of 100?)

That's not interesting :)
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

When I was a forex wholesaler in the mid-noughties, I traded in the kitchen. Even then, as a programmer, I read tick quotes from that kitchen and compared them with Alpa and Broco (long dead). Then I compared in Matlab, the difference was horrendous, completely my own quotes. There's no such thing now.

That's what I'm saying in the kitchen.
 
Макс:

I won't insist. It's just that I have been through fire, water and brass pipes with martin, in all its variants. I did it on real money, on pawn accounts. I earned my first money on it in 2008. I also lost a lot of money for the first time.

My trading robots are very expensive, but I`ve had enough experience in dealing with such kind of broker, I`ve had many withdrawals and I`ve managed to open some accounts without martin, I didn`t buy them on the market, I didn`t depend on nicely positioning of my broker.

Why would I need a martin when there are so many systems with very simple filtration that give you 100-300% p.a. (using historical data) with drawdowns of 30-50%?

Your post shows that both are bad.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

From the looks of the post, it's bad both ways.

Naturally. We should invest in shavuha. It's 100% every 3 months.
 
Макс:
Naturally. You have to invest in shavuha. It's 100% every three months.
What is shavuha?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
what is shavukha?

Shavuha.


 
Макс:
Naturally. You have to invest in shavuha. It's 100% every 3 months.

investing, it is really better to invest in a real business.

"investing in forex" is a rather ridiculous phrase

 

High volatility on the MICEX today - a scalper's day. Daughter traded about 10%

Almost paid off the flat renovation

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