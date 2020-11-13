How to make giant profits on forex? - page 4
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1000-2000%
NeCollah over there has already drawn 5000% growth for the month, is threatening to draw 10000% and publish monitoring.
That's a mistake - nets (and martin, it's the same thing) rake in money handsomely. But only for a while. It is important to have the instinct to stop in time, without trusting the robot.
Why "not trusting"? Martin is a very good judge of the odds. And it makes a STABILIZED profit.
But it is just so small, and the deposit is so big, that it makes no sense. But people try to "hop in" (and then what, and then "hop out" again?), reduce the required deposit, change the step of increasing the lot... The result is always the same - either this "martin" sucks (for example, when a deposit of 100 lots is taken instead of the required 1M lots), or it turns into a simple position trade (when, say, the ratio of lots and a half, and the maximum number of open transactions - two).
Everybody can easily calculate what kind of deposit they need, based on profit factor of their trade, in order not to lose it with high probability. Always the deposit turns out to be so big that the sense of martin is lost.
Why "not trusting"? Martin is an excellent calculator. And it makes a STABILIZED profit.
But it is just so small, and the deposit is so big that it makes no sense. But people try to "escape" (and then what, back to "pop up"?), to reduce the required deposit, change the step of increasing the lot... The result is always the same - either this "martin" sucks (for example, when a deposit of 100 lots is taken instead of the required 1M lots), or it turns into a simple position trade (when, say, the ratio of lots and a half, and the maximum number of open transactions - two).
Everybody can easily calculate what kind of deposit they need, based on profit factor of their trade, in order not to lose it with high probability. The deposit is always so large that the sense of martin is lost.
Do not be so categorical about martin. There are different martins. Look at the test results posted here .
Don't be so categorical about a martin. Martins come in all shapes and sizes. Have a look at the test results posted here .
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GEORGY just doesn't know how to cook cats and yes. Very adamant about scalp too. Just because he doesn't know something doesn't mean it doesn't exist and you can't make money on this approach...
Don't be so categorical about a martin. Martins come in all shapes and sizes. Look at the test results posted here .
Then it's no longer a martin when it's "different".
We've heard about these "martins", when they add both TP and SL, and increase by 1.05...
Where is this "martin"?
Martin is doubling the lot when you lose, that's it.
It's easy to calculate. Setting the profit factor, we may even ask less than half (when we lose most of trades), setting the number of winning series in a row (several tens of thousands - you can't spend more than that for life), probability of not losing (0.99 - less than that makes no sense). And as a result we obtain that our deposit must be equal to more than 1G units. Then the question occurs - why do the owner of 1G deposit needs profit of tens of thousands of units during his/her life? (And there is 0.01 probability to lose this huge deposit).
Then it is no longer a martin when "different".
We have heard of these "martins" where both TP and SL are added and the increase is 1.05...
Where is this "martin"?
Martin is doubling the lot when you lose, that's it.
It's easy to calculate. Setting the profit factor, we may even ask less than half (when we lose most of trades), setting the number of winning series in a row (several tens of thousands - you can't spend more than that for life), probability of not losing (0.99 - less than that makes no sense). And as a result we obtain that our deposit must be equal to more than 1G units. Then the question occurs - why do the owner of 1G deposit needs profit of tens of thousands of units during his/her life? (And there is 0.01 probability to lose this huge deposit).
Here is one trade of this Expert Advisor. Is this not a martin?
Here's one trade by this expert. Isn't that a martin?
That's bullshit. Martin starts at 10 min. lots to round up correctly and introduce extra risk.
bullshit. Martin starts at 10 min.lots to correctly round up and introduce unnecessary risk.
Uh-oh. Another prerequisite for defining a martin. As many people as there are interpretations of what a martin is. Then I'll keep quiet, I don't have a martin, I'll just call it a grail.)))
In all seriousness, there are no restrictions either on the size of the starting lot, or on other parameters. Everyone can do whatever he/she wants. The only important thing is the following: the Expert Advisor should stably produce a profit, preferably a good one, and with an acceptable maximum drawdown.