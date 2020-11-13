How to make giant profits on forex? - page 15

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Aleksander:
Grail = price in the zigzag at least 60pp + thrown Fibo + profit from 23%

Entry on a zig-zag knee breakdown?

 
khorosh:

Entry on a breakdown of a zig-zag knee?

And it depends on the price - either on a break up or on a pullback

Here on a pullback

ZS - the minimum movement from which we dance is - 60pp 4h sign

 
put some chips on the zigzags and see for yourself how cleverly 23% is caught on a one-two-three...
 
webgopnik:
My profits are small, which makes my deposit either stand still or melt away, and I want to make giant profits.

ha, ha, the recipe has been known for a long time:

- let the profits grow.

- cut the losses.

all !

 
Aleksander:

and here it depends on the price - either on a break up or on a pullback

here on a pullback

S.O.S. - 60pp is 4 signs.

I would like to clarify, in the screenshot where do we enter to sell? At the breakdown of the level 23.6?

 

Yes - on a 23% pullback - put a trade (relative to what was the general movement - if up - Selim to TP46% = if down - buy with the same target

Stoploss - this is 100% - it's the same overturn level with increasing lot (martini)

 
Aleksander:

Yes - on a 23% pullback - put a trade (relative to what was the general movement - if up - Selim to TP46% = if down - buy with the same target

StopLoss - is 100% - it's the same overturn level with increasing lot (martini)

here is an example

set a 23% Sell - and the price didn't reach the take - we flipped to 0 - with double lot and closed at take


 
Aleksander:

Yes - on a 23% pullback - put a trade (relative to what was the general movement - if up - Selim to TP46% = if down - buy with the same target

StopLoss - is 100% - same as the rollover level with increasing lot (martini)

You are not confused? On the screenshot 100% is the level of point 1.

 

What difference does it make :) a 23% pullback is the signal to enter the trade - the 0th 100th Stoploss level = the reversal level...


I can pull up or down the fib... not the point...

 
Aleksander:

What difference does it make :) a 23% pullback is the signal to enter the trade - the 0th 100th Stoploss level = the reversal level...


I can pull up or down the fib... not the point...

For understanding, it's better to use the notations that are already on the screenshot. On the screenshot it is 100% on the bottom. And the fact that the fibo can be stretched in different ways is clear.

1...8910111213141516171819202122...70
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