How to make giant profits on forex? - page 31
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I won't insist. It's just that I have been through fire, water and brass pipes with martin, in all its variants. I did it on real money, on pawn accounts. I earned my first money on it in 2008. I also lost a lot of money for the first time.
My trading robots are very expensive, but I`ve had enough experience in dealing with such kind of broker, I`ve had many withdrawals and I`ve managed to open some accounts without martin, I didn`t buy them on the market, I didn`t depend on nicely positioning of my broker.
Why would I need a martin when there are many systems with very simple filtration, that give 100-300% p.a. (using historical data) with drawdowns of 30-50%?
On the interval of optimization?
You can trade with limit orders.
How do you close the position?
Options: market, stop order, counter limit. The next thing is to think about why the specific ticks are exactly the way they are.
I won't insist. It's just that I have been through fire, water and brass pipes with martin, in all its variants. I did it on real money, on pawn accounts. I earned my first money on it in 2008. I also lost a lot of money for the first time.
My trading robots are very expensive, but I`ve had enough experience in dealing with such kind of broker, I`ve had many withdrawals and I`ve managed to open some accounts without martin, I didn`t buy them on the market, I didn`t depend on nicely positioning of my broker.
My use of martin when there are many systems with simple filtration that give 100-300% p.a. (using historical data) with drawdowns of 30-50%?
It is interesting to look at equity of YOUR forex Expert Advisor with 30% drawdown and 300% profit. Without martin, of course.
Interesting to see the equity of YOUR forex advisor with a 30% drawdown and a 300% profit. Without martin, of course.
The results on the history, and if you are optimising it, you can even show great results).
Well, on the story, and if it's even on the optimisation plot, you can even show great results).
So show it! On a normal interval, from 2016 at least.
Interesting to see the equity of YOUR forex advisor with a 30% drawdown and a 300% profit. Without martin, of course.
Interesting sample from my post... why not with a drawdown of 50 and a profit of 100?)
So show me! On a normal interval, from 2016 at least.
What do you mean on a normal interval? I wrote on the optimization interval. Almost any strategy, if there are a lot of optimization parameters can be made graphical. But only on the optimization interval. I tried a lot of strategies over the years, but they all failed outside the optimization interval. Naturally, I didn't save them, because I didn't need them.
So show me! On a normal interval, from 2016 at least.
The entire forum is flooded with such charts )))), as an option to go to Market
Here I have an interesting chart in the optimiser. Everything is as you requested in 2016 and the drawdown is not big, the depo is $500
it is interesting to understand why the grid of orders behaves as it does.... I am already inclined to the opinion "it works, leave it alone! )))
The entire forum is flooded with such charts )))), as an option to go to the Market
Here I have an interesting chart in the optimiser. It's like you asked me in 2016 and not a big drawdown. Depo is $500
it is interesting to understand why the grid of orders behaves as it does.... I am already inclined to the opinion "it works, leave it alone! )))
Sawmill???? :-)
The entire forum is flooded with such charts )))), as an option to go to the Market
Here I have an interesting chart in the optimiser. It's like you asked me in 2016 and not a big drawdown. Depo is $500
it is interesting to understand why the grid of orders behaves as it does.... I am already inclined to the opinion "it works, leave it alone! )))
This is an anti-martin.