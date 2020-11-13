How to make giant profits on forex? - page 31

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Макс:

I won't insist. It's just that I have been through fire, water and brass pipes with martin, in all its variants. I did it on real money, on pawn accounts. I earned my first money on it in 2008. I also lost a lot of money for the first time.

My trading robots are very expensive, but I`ve had enough experience in dealing with such kind of broker, I`ve had many withdrawals and I`ve managed to open some accounts without martin, I didn`t buy them on the market, I didn`t depend on nicely positioning of my broker.

Why would I need a martin when there are many systems with very simple filtration, that give 100-300% p.a. (using historical data) with drawdowns of 30-50%?

On the interval of optimization?

 
Макс:

You can trade with limit orders.

How do you close the position?

Options: market, stop order, counter limit. The next thing is to think about why the specific ticks are exactly the way they are.

 
Макс:

I won't insist. It's just that I have been through fire, water and brass pipes with martin, in all its variants. I did it on real money, on pawn accounts. I earned my first money on it in 2008. I also lost a lot of money for the first time.

My trading robots are very expensive, but I`ve had enough experience in dealing with such kind of broker, I`ve had many withdrawals and I`ve managed to open some accounts without martin, I didn`t buy them on the market, I didn`t depend on nicely positioning of my broker.

My use of martin when there are many systems with simple filtration that give 100-300% p.a. (using historical data) with drawdowns of 30-50%?

It is interesting to look at equity of YOUR forex Expert Advisor with 30% drawdown and 300% profit. Without martin, of course.

 
Dmi3:

Interesting to see the equity of YOUR forex advisor with a 30% drawdown and a 300% profit. Without martin, of course.

The results on the history, and if you are optimising it, you can even show great results).

 
khorosh:

Well, on the story, and if it's even on the optimisation plot, you can even show great results).

So show it! On a normal interval, from 2016 at least.

 
Dmi3:

Interesting to see the equity of YOUR forex advisor with a 30% drawdown and a 300% profit. Without martin, of course.

Interesting sample from my post... why not with a drawdown of 50 and a profit of 100?)

 
Dmi3:

So show me! On a normal interval, from 2016 at least.

What do you mean on a normal interval? I wrote on the optimization interval. Almost any strategy, if there are a lot of optimization parameters can be made graphical. But only on the optimization interval. I tried a lot of strategies over the years, but they all failed outside the optimization interval. Naturally, I didn't save them, because I didn't need them.

 
Dmi3:

So show me! On a normal interval, from 2016 at least.

The entire forum is flooded with such charts )))), as an option to go to Market

Here I have an interesting chart in the optimiser. Everything is as you requested in 2016 and the drawdown is not big, the depo is $500


it is interesting to understand why the grid of orders behaves as it does.... I am already inclined to the opinion "it works, leave it alone! )))

 
Igor Makanu:

The entire forum is flooded with such charts )))), as an option to go to the Market

Here I have an interesting chart in the optimiser. It's like you asked me in 2016 and not a big drawdown. Depo is $500


it is interesting to understand why the grid of orders behaves as it does.... I am already inclined to the opinion "it works, leave it alone! )))

Sawmill???? :-)

 
Igor Makanu:

The entire forum is flooded with such charts )))), as an option to go to the Market

Here I have an interesting chart in the optimiser. It's like you asked me in 2016 and not a big drawdown. Depo is $500


it is interesting to understand why the grid of orders behaves as it does.... I am already inclined to the opinion "it works, leave it alone! )))

This is an anti-martin.

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