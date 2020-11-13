How to make giant profits on forex? - page 40
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You should read my posts carefully, then no questions will arise. With a spread of 20.
a 27% drawdown and a 50% profit?
a 27% drawdown and a 50% profit?
What does this statement mean? Are you suggesting that others have not seen it?
So scalping strategies are limited in terms of volume in the cup.
You can do 5% a day there, but you can't reinvest.
We're at 10%, we're fine.
You should read my posts carefully, then no questions will arise. With a spread of 20.
I had no questions, only advice
the stats don't look like his strategy.
some kind of quadruple lot...I think he's got a different scheme.
I don't see any advice here. Explain to me, what is your advice here?
But there's confusion for you, because you don't read all the posts.
Changed some parameters, profits increased slightly, but still small.
is this 1 pair? or are all 28 in the works?
is it one pair? or are all 28 in the works?
One of course - the euro. I only use MT4 and it has a single currency tester.
If I may ask Aleksander a few more questions.
1) Are there any other filters used at trade opening (e.g., correlation of bars prices at the opening, other indicators, trade start time) in addition to the minimal movement size and percentage of its rollback?
2) Is statistics of deals analyzed on the strategy tester with the purpose of increase of efficiency of MM - i.e. size of lots, on possibility of pyramid, virtual deals - i.e. make N-trades virtual then enter into trade?
3) What does the second hand do when trading, ie trade not only on the move down and pullback up, but vice versa. Increased profits or reduced drawdown or both at the same time?
One, of course, is the euro. I only use MT4 and it has a single currency tester.
These are the kind of candlesticks, spread at 50pp, if you don't know that it is spread widening, then the picture is that there was a good movement, on which you can make money.
Which, however, the tester of MT4 does, there is a constant normal spread in it, and it is ~10 times less than in the current candlesticks, in the tester the EA makes a profit, while in the real account it makes a big loss
One would think that you would earn on every candle, at least 50% daily growth of the deposit, what is so difficult, down to buy - up to sell, but alas, in the mt4 tester you only get colorful pictures with the fixed spread
Sawmill???? :-)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/348932/page31#comment_17907704
here's a real saw)))