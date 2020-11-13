How to make giant profits on forex? - page 45
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Tell me how you play the one-handed scheme, i.e. the rules of the game.
If you can go into detail step by step.
Well, I can't go into detail, but I'll try. But you have to convert to a two-handed one. You'd better follow Alexander's hand passes.
It's simple, that's what he said.
Line 1 staked 1 dollar (column TekLot) that will fall out 1 (column StavliNa) and it fell out 0 (column Fall Out) as a result on the current deal got -1 loss (Column TekRez) the total of all results -1 (Column Total)
2 We got Lose in the first line betting on 1 so next bet will fall out 0 (Column StavliNa) double lot from the previous 1, got the lot 2. Turned out 1, again Loss -2 $ Total -3
3 Again we flip again bet 1 has doubled the lot from the previous bet (ie martinim to 4) Hit 0, again losing $4 total loss -7 (Column Total)
4 Reverse again, just like we were losing, we put 0 lot 8, we lost 0. Take +$8. Total 1. Next bet we do in the same direction i.e. 0 lot with initial so we take a strike.
5 Bets on 0 lot 1$. A roll of 1. Los -1$ Total 0$.
Etc
But we have to change it to a two-handed one. And see the difference. And Alexander to try some more ;)
Well, I can't go into much more detail, but I'll try.
Maybe I'm not looking too closely, but I don't see a $1 bet in the game there.
In my screenshot, the bets start at $10.
I understand that this may not be important, but still want to come to the same designations and terms.
This is the Limit Lot of Pyramiding - after that comes the TP and the whole swarm of trades lies there...
Why a bunch, didn't you say there was only one order in the market?
Why the swap, you wrote that there is one order in the market?
This is pyramiding - in a martin - flip there a moose triggered - deal closed - flip - and when pyramiding - it's a grid of pending orders to take... I'll show you an example
here, a bunch of orders will be closed by the total TP
Maybe I'm not looking hard enough, but I don't see a $1 bet in the game there.
In my screenshot, the bets start at $10.
I understand that this may not be important, but still want to come to the same notation and terms.
and there is no lot = 1 - we start with 10 :))) and the task is to make 1.000.000 - the maximum or even 20,000 - but regularly ... 8 times out of 10 attempts
and there is no lot = 1 - we start with 10 :))) and the task is to make 1.000.000 - maximum or even 20.000 - but regularly... 8 times out of 10 tries
Ie we start with $ 200 and increase to $ 1 million. 8 times out of 10 attempts (two times we can lose $ 200)
Min stake 10$ (this is abbreviated to 1$)
Let's go in order, I bet on Heads a.k.a. 1 (top coin icon)
or Tails, a.k.a. 0.
and this is pyramiding - in martin - flip there worked a moose - trade closed - flip - and when pyramiding - it builds a grid of orders of orders to take... I'll show you an example
here we have a set of orders closed by the total TP
I see, it means we may have a maximum of 8 orders in the market at that time. Is the stop loss in a pyramid scheme also the same for the joint position or is it separate for each order? Is the stop loss being trawled?
Maybe I'm not looking hard enough, but I don't see a $1 bet in the game there.
In my screenshot, the bets start at $10.
I understand that this may not be important, but still want to come to a common denomination and terms.
1 $ is as an example to simplify calculations. It can be any figure. The basis is that when losing we double the bet and bet on what fell out now 0 or 1, heads or tails, that is, we change what we bet on and lost.I have attached a randomness file, same eagle, put the lots in excel and see what is done, it will be quicker than clicking there
https://c.mql5.com/3/330/6pz32hy3r.csv
I see, so there can be a maximum of 7 orders in a pyramid. And is the stop loss in a pyramid the same for the total position or is it separate for each order? Is the stop loss being trawled?
And it depends on your experience - if you set a common stop on a pullback, breaking the pyramid and catching a pyramid moose at any step, even if lot 0 triggers, the loss will be only 1 initial lot *pitch (pips) of the pyramid...
You may not cover - but it depends on your experience... (there are many factors that I could not formalize, there are only general recommendations - such as to catch a bounce from levels (slant bars)...
And it depends on the experience - it is possible to put a total stop on a pullback breaking the pyramid and catching a pyramid moose at any step, even if 64 lots 0 worked, the loss will be only 1 initial lot*step(pips) of the pyramid...
You may not cover - but it depends on your experience... (I have many factors that I could not formalize, there are only general recommendations - such as to catch rebound from levels (slope bars)...
I see, thank you. Yes, pyramiding appears to be a powerful weapon and I underestimated it. I need to reconsider my views and make appropriate conclusions.