How to make giant profits on forex? - page 48
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To sum up the day.
Acted strictly according to the rules
Let's begin the game (on account of $200)
1) Betting $ 10, at Heads 1, fell out take (winning the game writes WON),
2) Betting again$ 10, at Heads 1, fell out teyke (winning the game writes WON),
3) Again betting $ 10 on Eagle 1, fell out a loss (the game writes Lost), then flip, ie, change the bet on the opposite.
At loss I flip and that's it. Bet is always $10.
Total game time is about 3.5-4 hours, I played with four breaks, each time starting over from $200
Balance of the account - initial deposit = total
1) 580-200=380
2) 370-200=170
3) 0-200= -200
4) 200-200=0
Total: +350
Take a closer look, maybe I don't see the error there, but everything seems to be correct. And it was hanging in the plus until about 1000 throws, too.
Did I throw something 1,000 times with my hands?
Well I'm keeping my fingers crossed for you guys, good luck!
To sum up the day.
Acted strictly according to the rules
Let's begin the game (on account of $200)
1) Betting $ 10, at Heads 1, fell out take (winning the game writes WON),
2) Betting again$ 10, at Heads 1, fell out teyke (winning the game writes WON),
3) Again betting $ 10 on Eagle 1, fell out a loss (the game writes Lost), then flip, ie, change the bet on the opposite.
At loss I flip and that's it. Bet is always $10.
Total game time is about 3.5-4 hours, I played with four breaks, each time starting over from $200
Balance of the account - initial deposit = total
1) 580-200=380
2) 370-200=170
3) 0-200= -200
4) 200-200=0
Total: +350
A day is nothing... time is nothing... There are only two things, ruin or ruin of the gambling club owner.... But ruin in the end always))))))
Aleksander:
Thank you for the steute. I'll look into it. But what is the advantage of using 2 hands compared to 1? After all, in the 2nd hand and a lot is reeled in more and okay even if the profit was several times bigger, but it's about the same.
I will give you an example of one-handed variant: maximal roll of lot 8192 was reached at 8600 coin toss. The profit after 57000 coin tosses was 27000
Two-handed variant: lot martin on one of the hands was reeled up to 16384 on 22000 coin to ss and 32768 on the second hand. The total profit of the two hands was 28114. Only 1000 more than on one hand.
Here is an example of winding such space lots on one of the hands.
But that was already on a 22,000 coin toss. This is the cost of approach, once a year and the gun fires as they say, but 10000% already did though for so many throws. But they didn't build the pyramids for so long either...
Do I understand it correctly?
.
The first sell hand caught the Loss (the next lot on it is martinim), the second deal flipped to buy, take a Take on the second hand, the next order should be the same as the Bai hand in the same direction, and you have included the sell hand, why?
You're entering by random, not by order?
I see you have a photo in your post, has the button for attaching pictures appeared?
Well, I'm keeping my fingers crossed for you guys, good luck!
Thank you.
There's a button to attach a picture.
There is a button to attach a picture.
Yes, I have one, but some guys didn't, but it seems to have appeared. I'm glad.
I see you have a photo in your post, now there is a button to attach pictures?
Yeah, finally, some pretty weird rules.