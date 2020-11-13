How to make giant profits on forex? - page 44

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khorosh:

Alesander, when you write"martinim", do you mean pyramiding - increasing the lot after each takeprofit?

No - if a flip triggered - change the hand (direction of trades), then look at the previous result of the hand - e.g. selves showed 1 was...b b b b ... 2 was... b b b.... 4 was ..... bai bai bai bai bai bai bai bai bai - the Sell is already martinim 8lot


Btw - but if Sell gives a profit - then depending on other factors - the new lot may not be 1 (initial) and the pyramid - i.e. from the example will be 8 8 8 8 ... or 8 - 16 - 32 ... but this is rare...

 
Aleksander:

no - if a flip is triggered - change of hand (direction of trades) then we look at the previous result of the hand - e.g. selkie showed 1 was...b b b b b ... 2 was... b b b.... 4 was ..... bai bai bai bai bai bai bai bai bai - the Sell is already martinim 8lot


Btw - but if Sell gives a profit - then depending on other factors - the new lot may not be 1 (initial) and the pyramid - i.e. from the example will be 8 8 8 8 ... or 8 - 16 - 32 ... But this is rare...

What is the maximal number of orders in the market? Or you have only 1 order in the market. I don't understand your system very well. I understand that "martinim" means "increase lot".

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
On the margins fucking. 😄😄😄 Don't forget the Sharpe Ratio. Pyramiding has a bad ratio, so it's not far off.

Yeah, and what does Sharpe have to do with it - so what if it's small but the profit is big


 
khorosh:

What is the maximum number of orders in a market? Or do you always have only 1 order in the market? Unfortunately, I don't understand your system very well. I understand that "martinim" means that we increase the lot size.

In particular in the flips - practically 1 order in trades - as moose implies closure of the deal - and the inclusion of a new flip order in the trade - but of course there may be exceptions - if the lot was large then I can locate it - with the subsequent unlock near any significant level - but this is NOT formalizable - depends on the situation in the market ...

 
Aleksander:

In particular in the flips almost 1 order in trades - as the moose implies closure of the trade - and the inclusion of a new flip order in the trade - but of course there may be exceptions - if the lot was large I can locate it - followed by a break near any significant level ... but this is NOT formalizable - depends on the market situation ...

Understood, thanks. I'll give it some more thought, maybe I'll understand something else. You have twisted the logic of your system in a funny way. Can't figure it out without a bottle. Not for the average wit, well, at least it seemed so to me at first glance.)

And you have the same Stop Loss and Take Profit values? Wasn't there a 100 somewhere - is it a five-digit number?

 
khorosh:

I see, thank you. I'll give it some more thought, maybe I'll understand something else. You've twisted the logic of your system. Can't figure it out without a bottle. Not for the average mind, at least it seemed so to me at first glance.)

And the Stop Loss and Take Profit values are the same? Wasn't 100 a five digit number?

for example 1 to 1000 - then in euromoney you need 12 pips to open a Pyramid trade (4x digits) - this will give you a profit for the deposit and you may open another lot

it turns out that I pyramidyu at the expense of DC - lots 1-1-2-4-8-16-32-64 - I go free :) i risk big i only my original lot 1 (and step stops at 12pp) and the output will be 127 * 12 - that's the arithmetic :))

 
Aleksander:

i got it at 5 digits - normally the Step depends on the Leverage - for example 1 to 1000 - at euR to open a pyramid deal with brokerage company - the pair should pass 12 lots (4x digits) - this will give a profit to the deposit to open another 1 lot

and it turns out that I pyramidyu at the expense of DC - lots 1-1-2-4-8-16-32-64 - I go for free :) i risk big i only my original lot 1 (and step stops at 12pp) and the yield will be 127 * 12 - that's the arithmetic :))

64 - is it the limit lot? Then you go back to the initial one?

 
khorosh:

Is 64 the limit lot? Then you go back to the original?

this is the current grid I have personally - and so on average 3-4-5 knees in total work... 1-1-2....1-1-2-4-8

 

purely an example of how a random factor makes a pyramidal lot after a profit

this is for automation lovers - the previously described random factor is very influential on the outcome of the system

 
khorosh:

Is 64 the limit lot? Then you go back to the original?

Zy - this is the limit Lot of Pyramiding - after that comes the TP and the whole swarm of trades is there...

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