How to make giant profits on forex? - page 62
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The recipe is simple: exact entry + pyramiding + reinvestment. But it is not very easy to implement and is beyond the means of most people. The hardest part is finding the exact entry points. If it could be done, it would be a super grail).
I'm digging now trying to solve this problem. So far, here goes. In more than 3 months the deposit has grown 10 times. But the drawdown is big - 64% relative. I have not solved the problem of stable growth of profit on the long interval yet.
Pyramids with the base at the top always collapse.
If TS is sharpened for accurate entries + reinvestments the pyramids will not be needed.
Here is an example of the current accurate entry. Position holding time is 5 minutes.
If we pay attention to accurate entries, we can catch dozens of such entries in a day.
Thank you for not forgetting me.
Speaking of trends.
Everyone has their own opinion about them.
BUT. There is a wave and there is a trend.
For me a wave is a wave and a trend is a certain configuration of waves and for others my wave is a trend for them.
This is our misunderstanding of each other in trends.
There is a global trend, but each TF has its own waves and its own trends. They are formed by robots of financial players on certain patterns. Understanding how robots work, it is possible to enter the market in any TF in the trend or against it does not matter.
Vova waves on the sea, forex is full of randomness, as is your stay here
You can see that you are affected by modern education. Both in physics and in the culture of behaviour.
You can see that you are affected by modern education. Both in physics and culture of behaviour.
Where is the physics in forex ?:)))
Why confirm it;)) It's clear to me as it is.
The testing period, in spite of everything, captures very well such intervals of historical data, on which many people have lost money.
It seems to me that all you need to do here is to think through the reinvestment strategy and run the strategy at a maximum risk of 10%.
I hope the risk manager is present?
And there is no risk management. I'm telling you, it's a stupid reversal martin and you can do as many of them as you want with or without different strategies. Reinvest may increase profit but the risks will increase too, because we need a large balance to keep the drawdown of lots in a series of successive losses.
I traded $3000 in the tester, sometimes with constant lot 0.01 for 20 years and up to 2million profit, but I will just say it again, luck.
Suppose a martin with 2 odds usually makes more profit, but at the same time it bears the risk of loss because of very fast lot accumulation, although it is not necessary. This is how it looks like
So you should use a different martin progression so that the lot does not increase so fast. That would compensate for the losses, but not as much as in this case))
Pyramids with a base at the top always collapse.
If the TS is designed for accurate entries + reinvestments, then pyramiding will not be necessary.
Here is an example of the current exact entry. Position holding time is 5 minutes.
If we pay attention to accurate entries, we may catch dozens of them during a day.
What does pyramid with the base at the top mean? Perhaps, you mean the order with the maximum lot at the top? But the lot in my pyramid grows at the expense of reinvestment. You can calculate the lot based on the balance, then the inside of the pyramid the lot will be constant. The closer the price is to the top of the pyramid, the more stable the pyramid is, because the stop loss is taken in the positive area of profit.
And the pyramid is necessary as the author needs not simply big profit, but huge one. ) You can get such profit quickly only if you use pyramiding.
What does pyramid with the base at the top mean? You probably mean the order with the maximum lot at the top? But in my pyramid the lot grows due to reinvestment. You can calculate the lot based on the balance, then the inside of the pyramid the lot will be constant. The closer the price is to the top of the pyramid, the more stable the pyramid is, because the stop loss is taken in the positive area of profit.
I am losing Internet.
And you and ironfelx have to prove it on the demo, and then on the real.
You will have to wait a long time for 70 trades and even more for thousands. Up to a hundred years you will have to wait for gigantic profits.))
I'm losing internet.
And you and ironfelx have to prove it on the demo and then on the real.
70 trades will have to wait a long time, and thousands all the more so. Up to a hundred years you will have to wait for a gigantic profit)).
On one successful pyramid with a good price movement the deposit may be increased by 4 times. The only thing you need is not to lose this profit on unsuccessful entries. I am dealing with it now - I have some ideas.