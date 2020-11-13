How to make giant profits on forex? - page 17
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
what does this have to do with you? - you're the one who lost - that's why you're insinuating... if it had worked to the upside, then you'd be praising forex... and you'd be happy about every meat that gets lost... because it's your livelihood... :))))
come on... you're just a fora loser... personally I like it... i can make 10.000% or 30.000% - where else can i make such free money?
you've seen the state in person :) why do you ask? of course the separator of zeros - if it's in writing - Thirty Thousand Percent...
come on... you're just a fora loser... personally I like it... I can make 10,000% or 30,000% - where else can I make such free money?
Here is an example
put 23% Sell - and the price did not reach the take - turned to 0 on the buy - doubled the lot and closed at the take
go get them ;)
the right way, but it's a loser so far
it took me 4 years to develop a similar strategy
it shouldn't be afraid of Armageddon.
and you have a loss with every flip
i may be wrong
you've seen the state in person :) why do you ask? of course the separator of zeros - if it's in writing - Thirty Thousand Percent...
you've seen the state in person :) why do you ask? of course the separator of zeros - in words - Thirty Thousand Percent...
Looking for a broker in Russia.
Aleksander: Could you give me the address of your broker? ( personal message).
piss them off ;)
it's the right way to go, but it's a bust so far.
it took me 4 years to develop a strategy like this.
It should be no fear of Armageddon.
and you have a loss with every flip
maybe i'm wrong
you are wrong... i would like to ask you to verify yourself ... go to any diagram with Zigzag - use a fib and look at it - the take will be triggered at once or twice or thrice and very often a minimini is applied on the reversals - moreover, due to the distance between the levels the multiplier will increase not purely *2 but less
saw it, but it's not more than 3.000%
Do the math - 3000% is 30 times the deposit... and I increased it 300 times...