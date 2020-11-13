How to make giant profits on forex? - page 17

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Aleksander:
what does this have to do with you? - you're the one who lost - that's why you're insinuating... if it had worked to the upside, then you'd be praising forex... and you'd be happy about every meat that gets lost... because it's your livelihood... :))))

Never lost a deposit, only lost a profit once and quit. Then I studied the market structure. I understood it. Here I am conducting an experiment: I explain how it works and see how it reacts.

The result is twofold: smart guys keep silent, the rest shout and throw faeces. They don't even ask questions like "how?, what?, why? Phenomenon... Conclusions justify the behaviour of DCs and MMs, because such stubbornness cannot be beaten, which means only taking advantage.
 
come on... you're just a fora loser... personally I like it... I can make 10,000% or 30,000% - where else can I make that kind of free money?
 
Aleksander:
come on... you're just a fora loser... personally I like it... i can make 10.000% or 30.000% - where else can i make such free money?
is there a comma in the percentage or a separator of zeros?
 

you've seen the state in person :) why do you ask? of course the separator of zeros - if it's in writing - Thirty Thousand Percent...


 
Aleksander:
come on... you're just a fora loser... personally I like it... I can make 10,000% or 30,000% - where else can I make such free money?
I didn't invest in forex, I studied the market without becoming a victim of it.
 
Aleksander:

Here is an example

put 23% Sell - and the price did not reach the take - turned to 0 on the buy - doubled the lot and closed at the take


go get them ;)

the right way, but it's a loser so far

it took me 4 years to develop a similar strategy

it shouldn't be afraid of Armageddon.

and you have a loss with every flip

i may be wrong

 
Aleksander:

you've seen the state in person :) why do you ask? of course the separator of zeros - if it's in writing - Thirty Thousand Percent...

I've seen it, but it's no more than 3,000%.
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Aleksander:

you've seen the state in person :) why do you ask? of course the separator of zeros - in words - Thirty Thousand Percent...


Looking for a broker in Russia.

Aleksander: Could you give me the address of your broker? ( personal message).

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

piss them off ;)

it's the right way to go, but it's a bust so far.

it took me 4 years to develop a strategy like this.

It should be no fear of Armageddon.

and you have a loss with every flip

maybe i'm wrong

you are wrong... i would like to ask you to verify yourself ... go to any diagram with Zigzag - use a fib and look at it - the take will be triggered at once or twice or thrice and very often a minimini is applied on the reversals - moreover, due to the distance between the levels the multiplier will increase not purely *2 but less

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
saw it, but it's not more than 3.000%

Do the math - 3000% is 30 times the deposit... and I increased it 300 times...

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