How to make giant profits on forex? - page 47

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Played for 10 minutes. The account grows inexorably, without any martingale. It's always like that on a trend. I don't want tails to fall out, and I don't need to, so let's bet on heads :)))

I'm completely confused by Alexander's rules. At first everything was as clear and logical as crystal clear, but then, with each appearance on the air, these rules began to grow in new, bizarre details. Moreover, for me it was random :)))

 
Aleksander:

one at a time... flip a coin and start :)


Here in two hands, that's the logic? I'm attaching the archive for anyone interested. It's a more readable Excel file.

It came out StaviliNa Hand1TekLot Hand1_TekRes Hand1_Total Hand0_TekLot Hand0_TekRes Hand0Total TOTAL
0 1 1 -1 -1 - - 0 -1
1 0 - - -1 1 -1 -1 -2
0 1 2 -2 -3 - - -1 -4
0 0 - - -3 2 2 1 -2
1 0 - - -3 1 -1 0 -3
1 1 4 4 1 - - 0 1
0 1 1 -1 0 - - 0 0
0 0 - - 0 2 2 2 2
0 0 - - 0 1 1 3 3
1 0 - - 0 1 -1 2 2
1 1 2 2 2 - - 2 4
0 1 1 -1 1 - - 2 3
1 0 - - 1 2 -2 0 1
1 1 2 2 3 - - 0 3
1 1 1 1 4 - - 0 4
0 1 1 -1 3 - - 0 3
0 0 - - 3 4 4 4 7
1 0 - - 3 1 -1 3 6
1 1 2 2 5 - - 3 8
0 1 1 -1 4 - - 3 7
0 0 - - 4 2 2 5 9
0 0 - - 4 1 1 6 10
0 0 - - 4 1 1 7 11
0 0 - - 4 1 1 8 12
0 0 - - 4 1 1 9 13
0 0 - - 4 1 1 10 14
0 0 - - 4 1 1 11 15
0 0 - - 4 1 1 12 16
0 0 - - 4 1 1 13 17
1 0 - - 4 1 -1 12 16
0 1 2 -2 2 - - 12 14
0 0 - - 2 2 2 14 16
0 0 - - 2 1 1 15 17
0 0 - - 2 1 1 16 18
1 0 - - 2 1 -1 15 17
1 1 4 4 6 - - 15 21
1 1 1 1 7 - - 15 22
1 1 1 1 8 - - 15 23
1 1 1 1 9 - - 15 24
1 1 1 1 10 - - 15 25
1 1 1 1 11 - - 15 26
1 1 1 1 12 - - 15 27
0 1 1 -1 11 - - 15 26
1 0 - - 11 2 -2 13 24
1 1 2 2 13 - - 13 26
1 1 1 1 14 - - 13 27
Files:
4p2r7l4z0_m4ewb2.zip  2090 kb
 

Guys, I don't know what you were clicking there, maybe you haven't made enough rolls yet, maybe you are lucky, maybe both
But here is the same file if you don't martim the lot after losing, you end up with minus instead of plus as in the first variant. Look more carefully, maybe I do not see the error, but everything seems to be correct. And also somewhere up to 1000 rolls dangled in the plus.
Play on if you have enough patience. But better to automate the process. P.P. Look at the files may find the error and show it to me.

P.P.S. But we need wild percentages of profits which are achieved by pyramid. Here I am still in limbo and on the first plus option without a pyramid lot of because of a Martin wound up with $ 1 to

Hand1 max_k_martin = 16384

Hand2 max_k_martin = 32768

So far I conclude with a two-handed approach the maximum lot was 32768 against 8192 with a one-handed approach.

Profit with two-handed is 28114 vs 27937. So far I am not impressed by the efficiency of two-handed trading. Most likely Alexander is not telling us the truth, he is cheating though)

 
ironfelx:

I don't know what you were clicking there, maybe you didn't make enough rolls, maybe you were lucky, maybe both
But here is the same file, if you don't martim the lot after losing, you end up with minus instead of plus as in the first variant. Look more carefully, maybe I do not see the error, but everything seems to be correct. And also somewhere up to 1000 rolls dangled in the plus.
Play on if you have enough patience. But better to automate the process. P.P. Look at the files may find the error and show it to me.

P.P.S. But we need wild percentages of profits which are achieved by pyramid. Here I am still in limbo and on the first plus option without a pyramid lot of because of a Martin wound up with $ 1 to

Hand1 max_k_martin = 16384

Hand2 max_k_martin = 32768

So far I conclude with a two-handed approach the maximum lot was 32768 against 8192 with a one-handed approach.

Profit with two-handed is 28114 vs 27937. So far I am not impressed by the efficiency of two-handed trading. There's probably something Alexander's not telling us.

There's no trickery there... ...you put it back and forth...

 
Aleksander:

there's no trick to it... ...you put it back and forth...

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and so on.

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10001651 2012.07.10 15:46 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22734 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.10 17:16 1.22613 0.00 0.00 0.00 605.00
10002093 2012.07.10 15:51 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22763 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.10 17:16 1.22619 0.00 0.00 0.00 720.00
10006051 2012.07.10 16:29 sell 10.00 eurusd 1.22945 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.10 17:16 1.22613 0.00 0.00 0.00 3 320.00
10010818 2012.07.10 17:06 sell 10.00 eurusd 1.22687 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.10 17:16 1.22614 0.00 0.00 0.00 730.00
10012614 2012.07.10 17:17 sell 20.00 eurusd 1.22569 0.00000 1.22170 2012.07.11 20:04 1.22579 0.00 0.00 -14.00 -200.00
10014846 2012.07.10 17:27 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22599 0.00000 1.22170 2012.07.11 20:07 1.22592 0.00 0.00 -3.50 35.00
10014946 2012.07.10 17:28 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22612 0.00000 1.22170 2012.07.11 20:07 1.22593 0.00 0.00 -3.50 95.00
10015013 2012.07.10 17:28 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22590 0.00000 1.22170 2012.07.11 20:08 1.22586 0.00 0.00 -3.50 20.00
10015023 2012.07.10 17:28 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22587 0.00000 1.22170 2012.07.11 20:09 1.22589 0.00 0.00 -3.50 -10.00
10015099 2012.07.10 17:29 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22593 0.00000 1.22170 2012.07.11 20:07 1.22590 0.00 0.00 -3.50 15.00
10015108 2012.07.10 17:29 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22593 0.00000 1.22170 2012.07.11 20:07 1.22591 0.00 0.00 -3.50 10.00
10015565 2012.07.10 17:33 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22618 0.00000 1.22170 2012.07.11 20:07 1.22592 0.00 0.00 -3.50 130.00
10017175 2012.07.10 17:43 sell 10.00 eurusd 1.22566 0.00000 1.22170 2012.07.11 20:11 1.22564 0.00 0.00 -7.00 20.00
10017199 2012.07.10 17:44 sell 10.00 eurusd 1.22557 0.00000 1.22170 2012.07.11 20:12 1.22552 0.00 0.00 -7.00 50.00
10021998 2012.07.10 18:11 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22429 0.00000 1.22170 2012.07.11 18:37 1.22426 0.00 0.00 -3.50 15.00
10146887 2012.07.11 18:39 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22416 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.11 21:18 1.22220 0.00 0.00 0.00 980.00
10157716 2012.07.11 20:12 buy 50.00 eurusd 1.22558 0.00000 1.23558 2012.07.16 18:45 1.22627 0.00 0.00 -750.00 3 450.00
10157888 2012.07.11 20:13 buy 20.00 eurusd 1.22545 0.00000 1.22558 2012.07.16 00:00 1.22673 0.00 0.00 -300.00 2 560.00
10157965 2012.07.11 20:14 buy 5.00 eurusd 1.22548 0.00000 1.22658 2012.07.16 00:00 1.22673 0.00 0.00 -75.00 625.00
10158257 2012.07.11 20:16 sell 70.00 eurusd 1.22518 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.11 21:18 1.22232 0.00 0.00 0.00 20 020.00
10194524 2012.07.12 02:51 buy 5.00 eurusd 1.22452 0.00000 1.22658 2012.07.16 00:00 1.22673 0.00 0.00 -33.00 1 105.00
10464715 2012.07.16 10:40 buy 5.00 eurusd 1.22330 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.16 18:50 1.22652 0.00 0.00 0.00 1 610.00
10470837 2012.07.16 11:50 buy 5.00 eurusd 1.22143 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.16 18:46 1.22634 0.00 0.00 0.00 2 455.00
10478626 2012.07.16 12:45 buy 5.00 eurusd 1.21836 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.16 18:50 1.22662 0.00 0.00 0.00 4 130.00
10478638 2012.07.16 12:45 buy 5.00 eurusd 1.21827 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.16 18:46 1.22634 0.00 0.00 0.00 4 035.00
10535711 2012.07.16 21:49 sell 30.00 eurusd 1.22765 0.00000 1.22465 2012.07.17 02:36 1.22686 0.00 0.00 3.00 2 370.00
10543778 2012.07.17 02:37 buy 30.00 eurusd 1.22685 1.22570 1.22785 2012.07.17 03:29 1.22785 0.00 0.00 0.00 3 000.00
10548048 2012.07.17 04:23 buy 30.00 eurusd 1.23041 0.00000 1.23110 2012.07.17 12:11 1.23110 0.00 0.00 0.00 2 070.00
10559640 2012.07.17 08:30 buy 30.00 eurusd 1.22877 0.00000 1.23110 2012.07.17 12:11 1.23110 0.00 0.00 0.00 6 990.00
10562258 2012.07.17 09:17 buy 8.00 eurusd 1.22783 0.00000 1.23110 2012.07.17 12:11 1.23110 0.00 0.00 0.00 2 616.00
10570230 2012.07.17 10:47 buy 8.00 eurusd 1.22925 0.00000 1.23110 2012.07.17 12:11 1.23110 0.00 0.00 0.00 1 480.00
10580450 2012.07.17 12:17 sell 25.00 eurusd 1.23083 0.00000 1.22885 2012.07.17 13:20 1.22898 0.00 0.00 0.00 4 625.00
10584787 2012.07.17 13:20 buy 25.00 eurusd 1.22898 0.00000 1.23405 2012.07.19 07:22 1.22902 0.00 0.00 -237.50 100.00
10586337 2012.07.17 13:48 buy 5.00 eurusd 1.22881 0.00000 1.23405 2012.07.19 07:23 1.22907 0.00 0.00 -47.50 130.00
10587737 2012.07.17 14:00 buy 5.00 eurusd 1.22810 0.00000 1.23405 2012.07.19 07:23 1.22900 0.00 0.00 -47.50 450.00
10591918 2012.07.17 14:50 buy 5.00 eurusd 1.22826 0.00000 1.23405 2012.07.19 07:23 1.22900 0.00 0.00 -47.50 370.00
10598234 2012.07.17 15:45 buy 10.00 eurusd 1.22788 0.00000 1.23405 2012.07.19 07:23 1.22896 0.00 0.00 -95.00 1 080.00
10602735 2012.07.17 16:42 buy 10.00 eurusd 1.22763 0.00000 1.23405 2012.07.19 07:23 1.22884 0.00 0.00 -95.00 1 210.00
10609945 2012.07.17 17:12 buy 20.00 eurusd 1.22344 0.00000 1.23405 2012.07.18 13:27 1.22355 0.00 0.00 -46.00 220.00
10612319 2012.07.17 17:20 sell 20.00 eurusd 1.22182 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.17 17:32 1.22084 0.00 0.00 0.00 1 960.00
10612402 2012.07.17 17:21 sell 20.00 eurusd 1.22224 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.17 17:32 1.22085 0.00 0.00 0.00 2 780.00
10612712 2012.07.17 17:23 sell 20.00 eurusd 1.22266 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.17 17:32 1.22089 0.00 0.00 0.00 3 540.00
10612914 2012.07.17 17:24 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22270 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.17 17:32 1.22092 0.00 0.00 0.00 890.00
10613029 2012.07.17 17:25 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22274 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.17 17:32 1.22092 0.00 0.00 0.00 910.00
10613091 2012.07.17 17:25 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22289 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.17 17:32 1.22094 0.00 0.00 0.00 975.00
10615291 2012.07.17 17:34 sell 5.00 eurusd 1.22108 0.00000 0.00000 2012.07.17 17:34 1.22094 0.00 0.00 0.00 70.00
10650025 2012.07.18 00:10 buy 5.00 eurusd 1.22918 0.00000 1.23405 2012.07.19 10:33 1.23109 0.00 0.00 -36.00 955.00
10656987 2012.07.18 03:45 buy 1.00 eurusd 1.22982 0.00000 1.23405 2012.07.19 10:33 1.23115 0.00 0.00 -7.20 133.00

 

Another 50-70 trades further and 10.000% deposit increase in your pocket


Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 600.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 260 066.50
Balance: 262 666.50

 
apr73:

I did not increase the lot.

I acted strictly according to the rules

We start the game (on account of $200)

1) Bet $ 10, at Eagle 1, fell out take (winning the game writes WON),

2) Betting again$ 10, at Heads 1, fell out teyke (winning the game writes WON),

3) Again betting $ 10 on Eagle 1, fell out a loss (the game writes Lost), then flip, ie, change the bet on the opposite.


At loss I flip and that's it. The bet is always $10.

this is just the beginning - your goal is minimum... make 20,000 first... then reset and do it again and 8 more times

 
Aleksander:

this is just the beginning - your task is the minimum... to do 20,000 first... then reset and do it again and do it eight more times.

Okay. Thank you. I'll do my best.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:
I don't use pyramiding because I've been testing it. You have to have forex, not make money from it. And these are fundamentally different strategies. Your way is transitional from the first to the second, if you manage to get the hang of it. I have laid out the basic ideas.
Of course, you are a great troll!
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