How to make giant profits on forex? - page 47
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Played for 10 minutes. The account grows inexorably, without any martingale. It's always like that on a trend. I don't want tails to fall out, and I don't need to, so let's bet on heads :)))
I'm completely confused by Alexander's rules. At first everything was as clear and logical as crystal clear, but then, with each appearance on the air, these rules began to grow in new, bizarre details. Moreover, for me it was random :)))
one at a time... flip a coin and start :)
Here in two hands, that's the logic? I'm attaching the archive for anyone interested. It's a more readable Excel file.
Guys, I don't know what you were clicking there, maybe you haven't made enough rolls yet, maybe you are lucky, maybe both
But here is the same file if you don't martim the lot after losing, you end up with minus instead of plus as in the first variant. Look more carefully, maybe I do not see the error, but everything seems to be correct. And also somewhere up to 1000 rolls dangled in the plus.
Play on if you have enough patience. But better to automate the process. P.P. Look at the files may find the error and show it to me.
P.P.S. But we need wild percentages of profits which are achieved by pyramid. Here I am still in limbo and on the first plus option without a pyramid lot of because of a Martin wound up with $ 1 to
Hand1 max_k_martin = 16384
Hand2 max_k_martin = 32768
So far I conclude with a two-handed approach the maximum lot was 32768 against 8192 with a one-handed approach.
Profit with two-handed is 28114 vs 27937. So far I am not impressed by the efficiency of two-handed trading. Most likely Alexander is not telling us the truth, he is cheating though)
I don't know what you were clicking there, maybe you didn't make enough rolls, maybe you were lucky, maybe both
But here is the same file, if you don't martim the lot after losing, you end up with minus instead of plus as in the first variant. Look more carefully, maybe I do not see the error, but everything seems to be correct. And also somewhere up to 1000 rolls dangled in the plus.
Play on if you have enough patience. But better to automate the process. P.P. Look at the files may find the error and show it to me.
P.P.S. But we need wild percentages of profits which are achieved by pyramid. Here I am still in limbo and on the first plus option without a pyramid lot of because of a Martin wound up with $ 1 to
Hand1 max_k_martin = 16384
Hand2 max_k_martin = 32768
So far I conclude with a two-handed approach the maximum lot was 32768 against 8192 with a one-handed approach.
Profit with two-handed is 28114 vs 27937. So far I am not impressed by the efficiency of two-handed trading. There's probably something Alexander's not telling us.
There's no trickery there... ...you put it back and forth...
there's no trick to it... ...you put it back and forth...
and so on.
Another 50-70 trades further and 10.000% deposit increase in your pocket
I did not increase the lot.
I acted strictly according to the rules
We start the game (on account of $200)
1) Bet $ 10, at Eagle 1, fell out take (winning the game writes WON),
2) Betting again$ 10, at Heads 1, fell out teyke (winning the game writes WON),
3) Again betting $ 10 on Eagle 1, fell out a loss (the game writes Lost), then flip, ie, change the bet on the opposite.
At loss I flip and that's it. The bet is always $10.
this is just the beginning - your goal is minimum... make 20,000 first... then reset and do it again and 8 more times
this is just the beginning - your task is the minimum... to do 20,000 first... then reset and do it again and do it eight more times.
Okay. Thank you. I'll do my best.
I don't use pyramiding because I've been testing it. You have to have forex, not make money from it. And these are fundamentally different strategies. Your way is transitional from the first to the second, if you manage to get the hang of it. I have laid out the basic ideas.