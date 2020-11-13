How to make giant profits on forex? - page 38
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Pyotr, for example, is already writing something sensible, but he hasn't got the gist of it yet.
That reminds me, Hazanov had an early parody "Tyutchev writes". Apparently so early that he couldn't find it on YouTube.
If he gets to the bottom of it, it'll be good. But just a nuance - he is not trading, he traded once and since then, only the forum. That is, if there is anything useful, it will go in the drawer.
It reminds me, Hazanov had an early parody "Tyutchev writes" . apparently so early that he couldn't find it on youtube
If he gets to the bottom of it, he'll have a point. But just a nuance - he is not trading, he traded once and since then, only the forum. That is, the real thing, if it will be, it will go to the drawer.
and rightly so.
He will when he gets it right.
you're blind.OK, look:
So? Where's the money Zin?
So? Where's the money Zin?
and rightly so.
He'll haggle when he gets to the point
he won't be haggling. "The point of no return is passed.
"There are two infinite things: the universe and human stupidity. I'm not so sure about the first one, though."(Albert Einstein)
no longer haggling. "The point of no return has been passed.
I think it's the other way around.
he's a good programmer
He can't do it without a program.
he digs where he needs to dig
he'll get rid of the book jokes and everything will work out
yep NOT entering - just extending the maximum - moving the level to a new position... was 60pts short of 46.20, went further to 70pts - move the level to 53.90
Here's what I've done. But the strategy has been modified retaining the main idea of entries. In its original form and with the original parameters it is losing. No stops, rollover martin. Optimisation has not been done. As you can see the profit is small, respectively, so is the recovery factor. But the balance curve is beautiful. If you dig deeper, you may improve the results. But so far profits are tiny, especially compared to what you take manually. Test from 01.01.2018.
"There are two infinite things: the universe and human stupidity. I'm not so sure about the first one, though."(Albert Einstein)
Here's what I did. But the strategy is modified while retaining the basic idea of inputs. In its original form and with the original parameters, it is losing money. No stops, overturned martin. Optimization was not done. As you can see the profit is small, respectively, so is the recovery factor. But the balance curve is beautiful. If you dig deeper, you may improve the results. But so far profits are tiny, especially compared to what you take manually. Test from 01.01.2018.
Petrovic, what is it?
Yes and the spread is shallow.