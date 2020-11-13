How to make giant profits on forex? - page 46
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1$ is as an example to simplify the calculations. Any number is possible. The basis is that if we lose, we double the bet and bet on what is now 0 or 1, heads or tails, i.e. we change what we bet on and lose.
OK, fine. But it is better to use a number notation as in the game, so that everyone knows what we are talking about.
Let's move on.
We start the game (we have $200 in our account).
1) Bet $ 10, at Eagle 1, hit take (winning the game writes WON),
2) Betting again$ 10, at Heads 1, fell out teyke (winning the game writes WON),
3) Again bet $ 10 at Heads 1, fell out a loss (the game writes Lost), then flip, ie, change the bet on the opposite ie
4) make a bet on Tails 0 - $20 (double the lot - martin)
Further ...?
OK fine. But it's better to use numbers like in the game, so that everyone knows what we're talking about.
Let's move on.
Let's start the game (we have $200 in our account).
1) Bet $ 10, at Heads 1, hit take (winning the game writes WON),
2) Betting again$ 10, at Heads 1, fell out teyke (winning the game writes WON),
3) Again bet $ 10 at Heads 1, fell out a loss (the game writes Lost), then flip, ie, change the bet on the opposite ie
4) make a bet on Tails 0 - $20 (double the lot - martin)
Next ...?
No - on Tails we bet 10 - because the counting is individual ...
Imagine you are two people - one plays only Tails and the other plays Heads...
No - on Tails we put 10 - as the counting is done individually...
Imagine that you are two people - one only plays Tails and the other plays Heads...
From this point on, can you elaborate.
Aleksander, when you win one of the hands, do we return the starting lots for both of them or just for the hand that currently wins?
I do this randomly - a few posts ago I described how
I do this randomly - a few posts ago I described how
I'm really confused about this.
Played the game for two hours, did everything as told,
Can't lose. Score is slowly but steadily increasing.
Maybe not played enough ?
I do this randomly - a few posts ago I described how
Okay. Do we start playing with two hands at once? One on bets, one on tails? If simultaneously, when do we take one hand out of the bidding? I'm already confused ))
Okay. Do we start playing with two hands at once? One on bets, one on tails? If simultaneously, when do we take one hand out of the bidding? I'm confused.)
one at a time... flip a coin and start :)
I'm really confused.
Played the game for two hours, did everything as told,
and I can't lose. The score is slowly but steadily increasing.
Didn't play enough?
https://c.mql5.com/3/330/0a8fno5c0_9hab27.csv
Here look this file up to line 8613 only then I lost when I increased my initial $1 lot to $8192. That is, I made like 8600 coin tosses.
But this is not the right approach, I have to use the second hand, I'm trying to figure out how to do it now. Alexander is in a bad mood, not much of a hint =)). I wish he'd raise his money and get his mind right.)
https://c.mql5.com/3/330/0a8fno5c0_9hab27.csv
Here look at this file up to line 8613 only then I lost out on increasing the original $1 lot to $8192. That is, I made like 8600 flips of a coin.
But this is not the right approach, I have to use the second hand, I'm trying to figure out how to do it now. Alexander is in a bad mood, not much of a hint =)). I wish he'd raise his money and get his mind right.)
I didn't increase the lot.
I acted strictly by the rules.
We start the game (in the account $200).
1) Make a bet $ 10, at Eagle 1, hit take (winning the game writes WON),
2) Betting again$ 10, at Heads 1, fell out teyke (winning the game writes WON),
3) Again betting $ 10 on Eagle 1, fell out a loss (the game writes Lost), then flip, ie, change the bet on the opposite.
At loss I flip and that's it. Bet is always $10