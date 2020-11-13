How to make giant profits on forex? - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm telling you, they read popular literature and skip over a line, some of the formulas and don't understand the meaning.
There is another indicator there. Probability cannot account for spreads and commissions. Physically it cannot.
That's why in your statement the capital will need much more than 2^111
I reiterate, spreads and commissions have to be factored into the generalised probability figure. Which takes into account spreads, commissions and TP-SL difference. You flip a coin - without spreads and commissions, with equal TP-SL probability 0.5! I gave an example, when the probability of winning is only 0.1 - that is, the spread and commission on average is 0.4 of 0.5 - in other words, it eats up 80% of profits! And at the same time - we have a 99% probability of winning 1000 martingale series in a row.
If we guess more often, or we have a smaller spread, or in any other way increase the overall probability of profit - respectively, the amount of capital will decrease.
And about "it will take MUCH more" - laughter in the hall... You first try 110 times in a row without accidentally pulling 52 ace cards out of the deck ! (Just the probability of this event is about 0.1). And then we'll talk about where the capital is MUCH higher.
George, it looks like the trading mechanics, as well as market reality in general, are still a cosmic ether for you.)))
What's the point of looking at it all ? In Martingale, all that matters is what proportion of the bet you win on average in a single trial. Von, I calculated that I win an average of 0.1 bet (and 0.9 bets I lose). That's where all the other numbers came from. Martingale did just fine. But such agromagnous winning of 1000 bets with 2^110 stakes has no sense at all. The bank gives a much higher percentage and with a probability of more than 0.99
"Giant profits" can only be made when trading on larger charts, such as the daily or higher...
EXAMPLE:
Prerequisites for such trading:
1. Trust in your strategy
2. the absence of a stop-loss
3. Automating the trading process (Expert Advisor).
Position opening - when the direction of ALL indicators is the same.
Closing a position - when the fastest indicator turns in the current situation ...
Well, yes. Down with Kotelnikov. Next - the tambourine dance.
Why look at all that? The only thing that matters in Martingale is how much of a bet you win on average in a single trial. Vaughn, I calculated that I win an average of 0.1 bet (and 0.9 bets I lose). That's where all the other numbers came from. Martingale did just fine. Only there is no sense in such agromagnous winning of 1000 bets with 2^110 bets stake. The bank gives much higher percentage and with probability more than 0.99
... The solution is a cautious, sensible long term with low leverage. You will last longer that way.
Topical advice for the antipode branch of the current one:
How not to take giant profits in forex?
such a small thing.
.;)))))
Topical advice for the antipode branch of the current one:
How not to take giant profits in forex?
such a small thing.
.;)))))
2596148429267414000000000000000000 это:
Two decillion five hundred and ninety-six nonillion one hundred and forty-eight octillion four hundred and twenty-nine septillion two hundred and sixty-seven sextillion four hundred and fourteen quintillion ;)
2596148429267414000000000000000000 это:
Two decillion five hundred and ninety-six nonillion one hundred and forty-eight octillion four hundred and twenty-nine septillion two hundred and sixty-seven sextillion four hundred and fourteen quintillion ;)
that's dust for Zhora ;)