How to make giant profits on forex? - page 6

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Get down to earth). In real trading, it doesn't matter what your strategy is, it matters what the strategy of the one whose capital is driving the price by absorbing market volumes, and as long as it's not you, you will depend on it (them). It doesn't matter what your strategy is, the question is what their strategy is.))
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

I'm telling you, they read popular literature and skip over a line, some of the formulas and don't understand the meaning.

There is another indicator there. Probability cannot account for spreads and commissions. Physically it cannot.

That's why in your statement the capital will need much more than 2^111

I reiterate, spreads and commissions have to be factored into the generalised probability figure. Which takes into account spreads, commissions and TP-SL difference. You flip a coin - without spreads and commissions, with equal TP-SL probability 0.5! I gave an example, when the probability of winning is only 0.1 - that is, the spread and commission on average is 0.4 of 0.5 - in other words, it eats up 80% of profits! And at the same time - we have a 99% probability of winning 1000 martingale series in a row.

If we guess more often, or we have a smaller spread, or in any other way increase the overall probability of profit - respectively, the amount of capital will decrease.

And about "it will take MUCH more" - laughter in the hall... You first try 110 times in a row without accidentally pulling 52 ace cards out of the deck ! (Just the probability of this event is about 0.1). And then we'll talk about where the capital is MUCH higher.

 
Реter Konow:
George, it looks like the trading mechanics, as well as market reality in general, are still a cosmic ether for you.)))

Deals are made on their own and buyers and sellers do not converge and therefore, everyone can win regardless of the others...))

What's the point of looking at it all ? In Martingale, all that matters is what proportion of the bet you win on average in a single trial. Von, I calculated that I win an average of 0.1 bet (and 0.9 bets I lose). That's where all the other numbers came from. Martingale did just fine. But such agromagnous winning of 1000 bets with 2^110 stakes has no sense at all. The bank gives a much higher percentage and with a probability of more than 0.99

 
Serqey Nikitin:

"Giant profits" can only be made when trading on larger charts, such as the daily or higher...

EXAMPLE:


Prerequisites for such trading:

1. Trust in your strategy

2. the absence of a stop-loss

3. Automating the trading process (Expert Advisor).


Position opening - when the direction of ALL indicators is the same.

Closing a position - when the fastest indicator turns in the current situation ...

Well, yes. Down with Kotelnikov. Next - the tambourine dance.

 
Georgiy Merts:

Why look at all that? The only thing that matters in Martingale is how much of a bet you win on average in a single trial. Vaughn, I calculated that I win an average of 0.1 bet (and 0.9 bets I lose). That's where all the other numbers came from. Martingale did just fine. Only there is no sense in such agromagnous winning of 1000 bets with 2^110 bets stake. The bank gives much higher percentage and with probability more than 0.99

Martin is in the category of tester and demo strategies. That's nothing. In reality you are involved in the process of volume takeover on a par with the giants, but with a negligible deposit and you will be thrown out of the market by a small chattering at any strategy. The way out is a cautious, sensible long term with low leverage. You'll last longer that way. The rest is tester realities, not market realities, but market realities don't seem to interest you much...(
 
Реter Konow:
... The solution is a cautious, sensible long term with low leverage. You will last longer that way.

Topical advice for the antipode branch of the current one:

How not to take giant profits in forex?

)))
[Deleted]  

such a small thing.

.

;)))))
 
khorosh:

Topical advice for the antipode branch of the current one:

How not to take giant profits in forex?

)))
Modern traders stopped understanding the market a long time ago.))) Most of them think that buyers and sellers trade in parallel, they make deals with the terminal :D))), and cannot explain the reasons of price movements. Some think that it is possible that someone will create a grail and Forex will go bankrupt, and others think that utopia will appear and everyone will get rich. Some even try to strive for it)))). They do not even understand the simple things that all the money in the market moves between the pockets of participants, and nothing falls from the sky: one loss to the other gain.

The most important aspect of modern trading is understanding who your counterparty is. If he is a small trader then your position balances depend on the actions of the market crowd, and if your counterparty is Uncle Fatty (MM) then he knows not only your lot, direction and position balance, but also the lots, position balances and stops of many other traders with whom you have also made a deal. And then, it can decide in what direction to absorb its own and others' supply and demand volumes. But, this all works only in real trading, not in demo trading. Only modern traders are not interested in it...
[Deleted]  
Олег avtomat:

such a small thing.

.

;)))))

2596148429267414000000000000000000 это:

Two decillion five hundred and ninety-six nonillion one hundred and forty-eight octillion four hundred and twenty-nine septillion two hundred and sixty-seven sextillion four hundred and fourteen quintillion ;)

[Deleted]  
Evgenii Shugurov:

2596148429267414000000000000000000 это:

Two decillion five hundred and ninety-six nonillion one hundred and forty-eight octillion four hundred and twenty-nine septillion two hundred and sixty-seven sextillion four hundred and fourteen quintillion ;)

that's dust for Zhora ;)

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