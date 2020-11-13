How to make giant profits on forex? - page 39
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Petrovich, what is it?
And the spread is small.
Probably the quotes are of poor quality. But I usually do not pay attention to it. I do it anyway on cent real after the tester.
My spread exceeds 10 on euros is rare, mostly at night. And I usually put a limit on entry by spread.
The quotes must be of poor quality. But I don't usually look at that. I still check it on the cent real after the tester.
I seldom have a spread over 10 on the eu , mostly at night. And I usually limit entering by spread.
Try the test at least 20
Do not waste your time and money (this time "and") on toys
Changed some of the parameters, the profits increased slightly, but still small.
try the test for at least 20
don't waste your time and money (this time "and") on toys
I don't usually use strategies with such small profits. The EA was made to test the strategy proposed by Alexander, nothing more.
I don't usually use strategies with such small profits. The EA was made to test the strategy proposed by alexander, nothing more.
The stats don't look like his strategy.
It looks like a quadruple lot...I think he has a different scheme
And so do I. But even if you understand how to do it, it is not certain that you will be able to do it in practice. I had a goal of increasing my account by 1,000 times in a year, and everything came out easy and simple on the tester. As for the real account, everything is different. On my N-th try I managed to go only half way to this goal in five months of trading. This is my best result. I think it's unlikely to be real. After all, just once to deviate from the system, or to delay in closing a losing trade, at such risks the account will not become in a couple of seconds. If you are interested, here is the link to the theme https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/330313. If you are interested, I can send you account monitors. So be happy with small profits.
My daughter has been working with me for a month or two in April and May when she quit her job. Now she is making up to 10% a day on credit money. She is speculating on MICEX scalping. When the red candle finishes, she buys; when the green one finishes, she sells. If the price went against it, she flipped. Everything is simple. If drawdown at flat - waiting. The leverage is less than 10, it has the right to wait. On each transaction has 10-50 kopecks from a dollar. Spread is less than a kopeck - work as you wish. Earns more than when she worked, and she earns a lot. Average profitability is not less than 5% per day. How many days it takes to increase the deposit by 1000 times? She is getting very tired.
the stats don't look like his strategy.
some kind of quadruple lot...I think he's got a different scheme.
You should read my posts carefully, then no questions will arise. Here's one with a spread of 20.
You should read my posts carefully, then no questions will arise. Here's the spread of 20.
Show them a week's worth of demos and let them off the hook. I'm sick of it.
Try to test the way I suggested in the morning to enter the trend from 25% to 12.5%.
Then you can try an entry from 50%, also in the direction of the trend.
In both cases instead of a stop martin to the 62.5% level, or just a stop at this level.
I have tried a lot of similar variants. I have been doing a lot of zigzagging for a long time. Only Alexander's variant interested me, because I cannot recall that I have already done something similar.
From my experience of using a zigzag on a rollover martin I can conclude: the profitability is low. If we take a trigger threshold of 60 points or less, we often obtain too many reversals before reaching a profit and, as a rule, we fail. Stability is less stable at the threshold of 80 points and more. But in this case we have another problem - too few deals and, consequently, low profitability.
And I haven't studied much the usage of zigzags in Expert Advisors with an averaging martin. So I want to study it in the nearest future.
Average profitability of at least 5% per day. How many days does it take to increase the deposit by 1,000 times?
So scalping strategies are limited in terms of volume in the bet.
You can do 5% a day there, but you can't reinvest.