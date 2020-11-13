How to make giant profits on forex? - page 68
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it has to do with increased risk - nothing is given for nothing...
Why would the bathhouse fall?
What's it got to do with increased risk?
For example, at the initial stage you have a small profit relative to your balance.
The balance and lot in transactions grow as the trading progresses, but you don't overestimate the risks and stick to MM.
This is how you start to make significant profits.
Moving at the same pace you will start to make huge profits.
Giant profit is a relative value.
Example you have at the beginning of trading and in life (work, freelancing, etc.) 500-1000 dollars,
For you a giant profit will be (for example) a year's earnings per month.
After some time as a result of trading your monthly income will be $ 5000,
so the giant profit will be even bigger...
Shit....That must have been a trick question in the first place.
If that's how it works, it means there's no way to make a giant profit.
It's like the horizon.......
Profit depends on your Genesis - to some, a hundred quid is a giant profit.
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if a person has a million, he wants at least 10,000 a month.
- Well, if a person has only 10,000 - it is difficult, but it is possible to make 1,000 a month.
Profit depends on your Genesis - to some, a hundred quid is a giant profit.
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if a person has a million, he wants at least 10,000 a month.
- if a person has only 10,000 - it is difficult, but you can earn 1,000 a month.
And they also say someone complains that his diamonds are small and someone else that his shields are liquid).
it was just me at the beginning looking for volumes
something came up...
ended up not needing the volumes
but without the torture of searching for volumes from the chart (oanda and laughs, such options were before the chart), it would not work
Is it possible to extract information (volumes, OM, etc.) from the triangle in the end?
they lose deposits because they don't know how to roll profitable losing trades, that is, you have to squeeze the maximum out of the deal so that the risk/profit is high, and the commission has nothing to do, traders earned a hundred years ago when the comsa was wild.
They lose deposits because they do not know how to roll profitable losing trades, i.e. they need to squeeze the maximum out of a deal so that the risk/profit is high, and the commission has nothing to do with it, traders were making money a hundred years ago when the comsa was wild.
I do not understand anything. You need to explain more specifically. It will help to sort out who is to blame.
Here is an example of giant profits.
For example, this ranking is rare and apt.