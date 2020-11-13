How to make giant profits on forex? - page 68

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Serqey Nikitin:
it has to do with increased risk - nothing is given for nothing...

Why would the bathhouse fall?

What's it got to do with increased risk?

For example, at the initial stage you have a small profit relative to your balance.

The balance and lot in transactions grow as the trading progresses, but you don't overestimate the risks and stick to MM.

This is how you start to make significant profits.

Moving at the same pace you will start to make huge profits.

Giant profit is a relative value.

Example you have at the beginning of trading and in life (work, freelancing, etc.) 500-1000 dollars,

For you a giant profit will be (for example) a year's earnings per month.

After some time as a result of trading your monthly income will be $ 5000,

so the giant profit will be even bigger...

Shit....That must have been a trick question in the first place.

If that's how it works, it means there's no way to make a giant profit.

It's like the horizon.......

[Deleted]  

Profit depends on your Genesis - to some, a hundred quid is a giant profit.

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if a person has a million, he wants at least 10,000 a month.

- Well, if a person has only 10,000 - it is difficult, but it is possible to make 1,000 a month.

 
SanAlex:

Profit depends on your Genesis - to some, a hundred quid is a giant profit.

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if a person has a million, he wants at least 10,000 a month.

- if a person has only 10,000 - it is difficult, but you can earn 1,000 a month.

And they also say someone complains that his diamonds are small and someone else that his shields are liquid).

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

it was just me at the beginning looking for volumes

something came up...

ended up not needing the volumes

but without the torture of searching for volumes from the chart (oanda and laughs, such options were before the chart), it would not work

Is it possible to extract information (volumes, OM, etc.) from the triangle in the end?

 

Colleagues, on the subject of profits.... I suggest we first look at the losses...
I've asked this question in an off-topic branch, but I haven't received a sane and satisfying answer... :-)

Although this question may be a new topic, such as why 95% and above of traders lose their deposits ...
Why is there a sinking, but not the acceleration of DEP for example from 500 000,00 to 1 million? With an official law abiding broker.

In this connection I have a question about the size of the IO and the balance and the dept. if in minus trades the losses are much bigger than the spread and when closing on a profit, also the plus is much bigger than the spread, i.e. where it can be neglected. Where then the difference between zero on the balance I mean from the conditional infinity, well take for example 1 000 000.00 and 0. The spread is 0.1. The average take 1,000. An average loss of 1,000. Why is the usual :-) is the loss of DEP eg 500 000.00, but not the movement of 1 000 000.00 cu? intrigues TC neglect, trade type exchange CME or other absolutely perfect, well, okay not perfect, but is perfectly sane and works strictly according to official rules and regulations, I hope in this form my question is clear.
 
Aleksey Masterov:

Colleagues, on the subject of profits.... I suggest we first look at the losses...
I have asked this question in an off-topic branch, but have not received a sane and satisfactory answer... :-)

Although this question can become a new topic, such as why 95% and higher of traders lose their deposits...
Why is there a sinking, but not the acceleration of DEP for example from 500 000,00 to 1 million? With an official law abiding broker.

In this connection there is a question about the size of the IO and the balance and the dept. if in minus trades the losses are much bigger than the spread and when closing on profit, also the plus is much bigger than the spread, i.e. where it can be neglected. Where then the difference between zero on the balance I mean from the conditional infinity, well take for example 1 000 000.00 and 0. The spread is 0.1. The average take 1,000. An average loss of 1,000. Why is the usual :-) is the loss of DEP eg 500 000.00, but not the movement of 1 000 000.00 cu? intrigues TC neglect, trade type exchange CME or other absolutely perfect, well, okay not perfect, but is perfectly sane and works strictly according to official rules and regulations, I hope in this form my question is clear.

they lose deposits because they don't know how to roll profitable losing trades, that is, you have to squeeze the maximum out of the deal so that the risk/profit is high, and the commission has nothing to do, traders earned a hundred years ago when the comsa was wild.

 
People don't believe they cheat by forcing you to take out a loan these analysts Mihail Sergey put me in jail and took my money in a brazen manner

 
What should I do, who should I turn to? I'm a single mother. I wanted to make some money. See what they do?
 
Sergey Lazarenko:

They lose deposits because they do not know how to roll profitable losing trades, i.e. they need to squeeze the maximum out of a deal so that the risk/profit is high, and the commission has nothing to do with it, traders were making money a hundred years ago when the comsa was wild.

I do not understand anything. You need to explain more specifically. It will help to sort out who is to blame.

 

Here is an example of giant profits.

For example, this ranking is rare and apt.

S3

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