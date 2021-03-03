Uladzimir Izerski page

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Pardon the immodesty.

I see a lot of questions on markets and programming for experienced and beginners.

Discuss here anything that is not clear, as well as who is willing to share experience. Not necessarily)).

I will rely on TA and FA to the best of my ability and alert you when important circumstances arise.

 

Nice dude!

Hit it!

;)
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Nice dude!

Burn!

;)

To keep the conversation going.

Who is against that there is a trend and a flat, raise your hands?

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

To keep the conversation going.

Who is against the fact that there is a trend and a flat, raise your hands?

Here we go!

We see them, no question.

The question is whether it will continue, a guarantee?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Here we go!

We can see them, no question about it.

The question is whether they will continue, the guarantees?

We do not see them. But the meaning behind the question has already stressed more than one hundred people.

These are not just questions. It is the technology of influencing people.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

We don't see them. But the meaning behind the question has already stressed more than a hundred people.

These are not just questions. It's a technology to influence people.

....

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

a hundred you say ....

;)

You already, dear Renat will be a prisoner of my posts. So will many people on this forum.

I have no intention of deceiving anyone. I have no intent to deliberately deceive anyone. And I will fight for every honest post.

 

That's it. We're starting with a mock 8888. Seriously.

Maybe we should look at the most popular EURUSD daily chart to start with?

2020_06_27


On the 4 hour chart it already looks like this.

23

 
I have had time to study price behaviour and am willing to share some of my observations.
[Deleted]  
The question is: Why do you consider yourself a teacher, what are the grounds for this, is there monitoring?
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
The question is: why do you consider yourself a teacher, what are the grounds for this, is there monitoring?

Question two: where is it written that he considers himself a teacher?

Question two (to everyone): can we stop flubbing and picking squabbles?

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