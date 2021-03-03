Uladzimir Izerski page - page 88
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I always listen to others about Fibonacci, but somehow I can't believe that a few numbers can describe the end of a wave in a statistically significant way. I don't believe it...
Fibonacci's are not made up - they are spotted in nature. Ever count how many petals a lilac flower has and see that the number of petals is always equal to one of the Fibonacci numbers. This series of numbers is laid down in the foundations of the universe.
Fibonacci is not made up - it is spotted in nature. Ever count how many petals a lilac flower has and see that the number of petals always equals one of the Fibonacci numbers. This series of numbers is at the heart of the universe.
Historically, it was a joke problem about breeding rabbits.
It's not the author's fault.
I don't believe it either).
It's all probabilistic in nature. But if I have a high probability of getting the predictions right, I will always be on the horse, not under it.
Trade real and you'll know right away whether it will or won't happen.
Trade real and you'll know right away whether you will or won't
mm-hmm.
.
If you look at the price chart, you can see the diversity of certain groups of players or more precisely the behaviour of players in certain parts of the observed chart.
My point is this. There are certain areas where the interests of different groups overlap. We have to pay attention to this.
I see that not many people understand what we are talking about. And this is a normal phenomenon. No one wants to talk about it or does not understand what we are talking about.
But those who do, I invite them to join in the discussion.
If you look at the price chart, you can see the diversity of certain groups of players or more precisely the behaviour of players in certain parts of the observed chart.
My point is this. There are certain areas where the interests of different groups overlap. We have to pay attention to this.
I see that not many people understand what we are talking about. And this is a normal phenomenon. No one wants to talk about it or does not understand what we are talking about.
But those who do understand it are welcome to join the discussion.
Ok.
Let's move on to MT5.
If you look at the price chart you can see the diversity of certain groups of players or more precisely the behaviour of players in certain parts of the observed chart.
My point is this. There are certain areas where the interests of different groups overlap. We have to pay attention to this.
I see that not many people understand what we are talking about. And this is a normal phenomenon. No one wants to talk about it or does not understand what we are talking about.
But those who do understand, I invite them to join the discussion.
Vladimir, you have turned your own thread into a shit-hole. I looked through it all today and saw that it was a cesspool, and it was created by you. Why?
Vladimir, you've turned your own thread into a viper's brew. I looked through the whole thing today and I'm convinced it's a dump and it's your own. What for?
WELL.
It's probably my fault for starting a thread for traders, but it turns out it's for lunatics.
I'll never set foot in here again.
If you look at the price chart, you can see the diversity of certain groups of players or more precisely the behaviour of players in certain parts of the observed chart.
My point is this. There are certain areas where the interests of different groups overlap. We have to pay attention to this.
I see that not many people understand what we are talking about. And this is a normal phenomenon. No one wants to talk about it or does not understand what we are talking about.
But those who do understand, I invite them to join the discussion.
synergy