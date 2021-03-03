Uladzimir Izerski page - page 38
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I would like to know more about volumes.
What volumes? What are the sales volumes?
What volumes? Tc sales volumes?
No, they are not.
Mihail Marchukajtes
When you start using the CME data, you just join the crowd of professional market participants, who are also cheated by other participants. That's why many people trying this information do not get reliable results and give up using it. But its use takes you from casino business to market business. Without CME, you are playing in a casino. With a CME you are already trading by the rules of the exchange.
I want to become a professional market participant.
Yes, the guys talk about how the volumes on the Chicago Stock Exchange help you to see the changing moods of the participants on that exchange. If you look at a long candle, which has become a reversal, such a candle collects a decent volume on the CME. At the same time, the tick volume in the terminal is mediocre.
What is the mood of the participants ? How is it measured? How is it expressed ? etc. etc.
Yes, the guys talk about how the volumes on the Chicago exchange help you see the changing moods of the participants on that exchange. If you look at a long candle, which has become a reversal, such a candle gathers decent volume on the CME. At the same time, the tick volume in the terminal is mediocre.
In any case, you'll find out later, when the train has left.)
I had this experience with CME. About five years ago price and volume information was displayed on their website and was free for anyone to use. I wrote a script which parsed their page and the indicator displayed the volumes in the terminal. These volumes were different from tick volumes. Then free access was shut down and I gave up on the topic.
Well, the mood, that's what I said. I saw a large volume on the reversal bars, but not always. As usual for the market.
The data from the CME website was without delay, and what the ClusterDelta guys are getting now, I don't know.
I had this experience with CME. About five years ago price and volume information was displayed on their website and was free for anyone to use. I wrote a script which parsed their page and the indicator displayed the volumes in the terminal. These volumes were different from tick volumes. Then free access was shut down and I gave up on the topic.
Well, the mood, that's what I said. I saw a large volume on the reversal bars, but not always. As usual for the market.
The data from the CME website was without delay, and what the ClusterDelta guys are getting now, I don't know.
here's another thing you should have thought about at the time, that these volumes are about different things.
That is, they are measuring different things. Similar, but different.
There is no real volume in forex, simply because.
It can't exist and you can't get it from futures, they're not a joke here.
Here's a piece I found in my possession. Lower volumes from the CME
THE BEST PICTURE OF THE YEAR
Yes, the guys say that volumes on the Chicago Stock Exchange help you to see how the mood of participants on that exchange is changing. If you look at a long candle, which has become a reversal, such a candle gathers a decent amount of volume on the CME. The tick volume in the terminal is mediocre.
Yeah, that's kind of the main thing.
What is the mood of the participants? How is it measured? How is it expressed? etc. etc.
Mood - either to buy or to sell).
I think everyone is looking at how to apply data. This is a purely trading strategy for everyone...
I have never seen anyone here on this forum giving away all the secrets. But every time you collect the smallest particle of data and compare it with your own experience, you might get something...
So, dig, dig and dig again for information. Compare, analyze, check in practice. As someone somewhere said: "Trading is the hardest way to easy money" ....