Uladzimir Izerski page - page 58
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At the time, the continuation was not known. And the two points are visually not much different. Therefore, I want to know why the indicator does not detect a trend change at the second point. And if the price goes upwards, at what point after the point 2 the change will happen. Thank you.
At the time, the continuation was not known. And the two points are visually not much different. Therefore, I want to know why the indicator does not detect a trend change at the second point. And if the price goes upwards, at what point after the point 2 the change will happen. Thank you.
Thank you, can you tell me what the difference between the two points is for you? No formulas needed, just a radical difference.
Thank you, can you tell me what the difference between the two points is for you? No formulas needed, just a radical difference.
What matters here is whether you trust your strategy or not...
If there is no trust, then the trader will be scared of any small pullback...
If you have trust, then the trader waits for the signal, and only then performs actions... Or the Expert Advisor works...
About confidence - that's very nice
Usually, very fine-tuned indicators show a fairly quick reversal following price, but there are as many of those reversals as there are pullbacks. And vice versa. In your case you can see that you are filtering out frequent signals, so I wonder what is the difference between these points for you?
What matters here is whether or not you trust your strategy...
If there is no trust, then the trader will be scared of any small pullback...
If there is trust, then the trader waits for the signal to appear and only then performs actions... Or the Expert Advisor works...
About confidence - that's very nice
Usually, very fine-tuned indicators show a fairly quick reversal following price, but there are as many of those reversals as there are pullbacks. And vice versa. In your case you can see that you are filtering out frequent signals, so I am wondering what is the difference between these points?
I explained it to you...
In the first case there is no signal.
In the second case, there is a signal.
About confidence - that's very nice
Usually, very fine-tuned indicators show a fairly quick reversal following price, but there are as many of those reversals as there are pullbacks. And vice versa. In your case it is obvious that you are filtering out frequent signals, so I wonder what is the difference between these points for you?
The indicator redraws the history, that's the whole mystery. Had the price gone up - would have dressed up green in that spot retroactively.
The indicator is redrawing history, that's the mystery. Had the price gone up, it would have dressed up green retroactively in that spot.
I've explained...
In the first case, there is no signal.
In the second case, there is a signal.
Logically