Uladzimir Izerski page - page 61
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
But the tester and the real one are heaven and earth for some reason...
I don't understand your attitude to the tester either...
After all, the tester is the same algorithm as in usual trading, only on history...
Yes, there are differences in scalping, but this has a reason - the difference in the formation of ticks within a minute candle... But this is the only difference between the tester and the real ...
Yes, I understand.
but a tester and a real one are heaven and earth for some reason...even izersky said - never traded and won't trade
I don't trade. I play.)))
I don't trust the tester. I only trust the live market. Demo or real is not important.
Knowing the history, you can draw any beautiful trade from a tester, which is what many tester grail vp's do.
I don't understand your attitude to the tester either...
After all, the tester is the same algorithm as in usual trading, only on history...
Yes, there are differences in scalping, but this has a reason - the difference in formation of ticks inside a minute candle... But this is the only difference between tester and real ...
When the Grail is in the tester, why does the real one fail?
in the codebase, in the codebase, supposedly on 2 MAs
I don't trade. I gamble.))
I don't trust the tester. Trust only the live market. Demo or real is not important.
Knowing the history, any beautiful trade can be drawn from a tester, which is what many tester grail vp's do.
Of course, that's what I mean too.
They do and they do.
Not one of these - (pro / ot) give honest plivator, well, not one!
Although all know - will leak, at any rate will leak.
;)
Of course, that's what I mean.
They're selling and they're selling and they're selling.
Not a single one of these - pro/give an honest plummer, well, not one!
Although all know - will leak, any way will leak.
;)
This is where you can trade. Sell and sell plivators. This is the real trade.
Only the one who sells is the one who trades.
In the market, most people sell their money for free, for a thrill. You have to play and win in the financial markets.
This is where you can trade. Selling and selling plumers. This is the real trade.
Only the one who sells is the one who trades.
In the market, most people sell their money for free, for a feeling. You have to play and win in the financial markets.
Yeah, it's time to win, come on...
I keep looking at the dollar, cause we're all going to the quid and through the quid.
What's their pyramid scheme and what does it say?
I found it, though:
(the all-pervading view of the architect of the universe ............, the advent of the American era ..............., and their plans....)
To the right of the ONE inscription is the front of the great seal of the USA.
The white-headed eagle is the symbol of the USA. The bird has an olive branch in its right paw and arrows in its left, symbolising a desire for peace and a readiness for war. The head is turned towards the branch - a preference for peace.
The number of arrows, leaves and olives is 13, by the number of first states. The same number of stars above the eagle's head in a spherical cloud.
The shield covering the bird's chest also has 13 stripes.
To the left of the inscription ONE is the reverse with an image of a pyramid. At its base, the date MDMCCL XXVI (1776), the year of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, is carved in Roman numerals.
The all-seeing eye is a Masonic symbol that signifies the all-pervading gaze of the Great Architect of the Universe.
ANNUIT COEPTIS ("Our beginnings are blessed") is one of the two mottos of the Great Seal of the United States.
NOVUS ORDO SECLORUM ("New Order of the Ages") is the second motto, which symbolises the advent of the American era.
The seal, in existence since 1782, appeared on banknotes in 1935.
The inscription above the word ONE is IN GOD WE TRUST. The motto was adopted in 1956.
On the ribbon is the Latin phrase E Pluribus Unum ("Out of many one"). It symbolises the unity of a nation consisting of many nations. There are 13 letters in the motto.
The all-seeing eye is a Masonic symbol which signifies the all-pervading gaze of the Great Architect of the Universe.
Whoever the Architect likes, gets the quid.
When the Grail is in the tester, why does it drain on the real?
In the codebase, in the codebase lies, supposedly on 2 MAs
Not everyone understands simple things...
There is a mathematical Grail, and there is a real Grail.
Mathematical Grail works strictly on the computer, without any interference from the outside ...
But if this grail expands the spread or DELAYs execution of orders, not every grail will stand these abuses ...
It is necessary to soberly assess the possible situations...
Whoever the Architect likes, the quid go to him.
(There were beads and now quid. )
Whoever the architect likes, that's who gets the quid.