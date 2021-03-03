Uladzimir Izerski page - page 51
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because a circle is clearer,
I don't know how to draw an oval in the future.
I don't know, but some people trade that way (for a long time and for real, unlike some mega-experts).
I don't know, but some people trade that way (for a long time, realistically, unlike some mega-experts).
Some people have been trading like this (for a long time and for real, unlike some mega-experts).
The most important thing is that you have to be able to hang it on the wall instead of a painting.
It's time to rank absurd ideas, oval, pi, sticks, oodles...
It's time to rank absurd ideas, oval, pi, sticks, ulad...
the real absurdity is "Guru, 15 years in forex, haven't traded and won't trade".
and all the rest are trading strategies that have a place :-)
i'm now taking a closer look at this kind of thing:
I have a matstat model suddenly converging to one of the components of such. I have to take apart the kargo-cult to sift out the mystique
and identify what really is, what is contrived for beauty, what was meant, where what came from and why.
I'm now taking a closer look at one of these
If at firstthe idea does not seemabsurd, it is hopeless."- AlbertEinstein.
totally agree!
justify
1. deep analysis and creation of the CME model in dynamics indicates only one thing - it is impossible to earn!
2. The final version of the strategy bewilders - this is absurd, this is not the way to trade!
ridiculous, but almost so :-)
The square inside is a pretty well-known mathematical thing, you can use it to quickly find solutions to some equations (and systems) in integers. Or you can quickly find reciprocal-simple pairs, triples, groups.
By the time it was used in trading, D1 traded and not at all around the clock, prices for everything depended heavily on seasons and business cycles. so it was already quite seasonal. The business cycles have not changed a bit since then, so it's less pronounced, but it should work. But we still need to work out the formulas, justifications and statistical checks... but you can't really trade on the pentagram :-)
to the point of ridiculousness, but almost so :-)
The square inside is a pretty well-known mathematical thing, you can use it to quickly find solutions to some equations (and systems) in integers. Or you can quickly find reciprocal-simple pairs, triples, groups.
By the time it was used in trading, D1 traded and not at all around the clock, prices for everything depended heavily on seasons and business cycles. so it was already quite seasonal. The business cycles have not changed a bit since then, so it's less pronounced, but it should work. But we still need to work out the formulas, justifications and statistical checks... Well, I can't really trade by the pentagram :-)
Maxim, you talk about seasonality.
In the market, in order to painlessly cut off all the goodies from traders, there must be a balance....
It does rule (in green, the picture is far from complete).
i.e., the quoter has a great tool to move the quoter wherever he wants, but the balance is still there.
That is why it is useless to watch the price with anything, be it indicators, models or anything else.
the movement of any of the currency pairs leads to the movement of others.
that is the driving force.
The movement starts in the most profitable direction for the market, all currency pairs are considered, and so on.
the real absurdity is "Guru, 15 years in forex, haven't traded and won't trade".
and all the rest are trading strategies that have a place :-)
i'm now taking a closer look at this kind of thing:
I have a matstat model suddenly converging to one of the components of such. I have to take apart the kargo-cult to sift out the mystique
and reveal what really is, what is invented for beauty, what was meant, where it came from and why.
There is nothing surprising about that.
For example the charts of the financial markets depend on the chart of the Flashes in the Sun).
-------
And stop being offended. You don't look solid like that :-)