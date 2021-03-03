Uladzimir Izerski page - page 15
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If I am not mistaken, the subscription on СМЕ is about 200 dollars a month. But there is our service where the subscription costs 300 rubles a month. I don't know if it's not a good one, but I'm sure there's a lot of interesting patterns there. The market is not the only place where you can get the right prices. I myself have not traded on the forex market. I no longer trade forex myself. All this information is free there + real time OM. On CME the OM is only a daily...
Let me ask you a question. How many pips does the price on the exchange differ from the price in the MT4/5 terminal?
Maybe I'll be raking in lemons on the difference then?
Let me ask you a question. How many pips does the price on the exchange differ from the price in the MT4/5 terminal?
Maybe I'll be raking in lemons on the difference then?
at 0
Aaaahhhh, and some smartly claim the best prices there)))
Ahhhhhh, and some smartly claim better prices there)))
the only difference is the shoulder.
and some other nuisances on top of that.
Let me ask you a question. How many pips does the price on the exchange differ from the price in the MT4/5 terminal?
Maybe I'll be raking in lemons on the difference then?
Aaaahhhh, and some smartly claim the best prices there)))
You go ahead what's your markup there? Where will the price be? and I'll tell you what it isn't....
Again, you could say "I look in a book and see a bullshit". I didn't say anything about better prices, the prices are virtually the same, but the additional information has very different meanings.....
Okay, you have drawn a markup. Where will be the next price point? Can you tell?
You are a naive soul, Michael. Why would I say the next point. It's not like I'm commanding the price. There is a markup, if the price comes to a point, do a current analysis of the point and make a decision to buy or sell.
You are a naive soul, Michael. Why would I say the next point. It's not like I'm commanding the price. There is a markup, if the price comes to a point, we do a current analysis of the point and make a decision to buy or sell.
So the markup ultimately has no predictive ability and therefore no practical sense either.
The coolest answer from an analyst starts with the words : Either!!!! We know... we've been there...
In other words, the markup has no predictive power and therefore no practical sense either.
The analyst's coolest answer begins with the words : Either!!!! We know... We've been there...
If you are so interested. Then perhaps here.))
It's about the algorithm.
why has absolutely everyone turned off showing tick volumes?
I'm not calling for them to be turned on and studied, I'm just pointing out that the algorithm is the same every day
What is it?
this is what needs to be understood.
plan to shaft, shaft to plan :-)
we don't turn off the tick volumes, we know them in advance.
plan at the top, shaft at the bottom :-)