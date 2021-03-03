Uladzimir Izerski page - page 13
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It is not enough to know what the trend is now. You also need to know what wave (not Elliott wave) is now, where its boundaries are, the reasons for the wave's behaviour and other things. These are the letters to read the word.
agree
it will brighten up the situation a bit.
50 years old, already a grandfather... You have to respect the gray hair.
The market is 50
and still the plushy-toys are dabbling - who will outbid whom or overanalyse whom post factum
is it still not clear that there is no fish there and it's not about that?
;)
It's not clear why you need the trend.
Trend is a friend. But not for everyone.
market 50
and still they indulge in plush-toys - who will redraw or overanalyse who after the fact
Is it still not clear that there are no fish and it's not about that?
;)
That never happens, only in your imagination.
That's the only way :))) As long as I sit here and watch, I have never seen the market draw something new. It is always the same, whether on ticks or wherever. I am even more - give you a piece of paper and a pencil and you will never be able to "draw" anything "new" on a chart with all the seeming "freedom" :))))
There are people trading the chart. They don't care which one,
There is. I am one of them :))))
There are people trading the chart. They don't care which one it is, they must be the ones advising the gcc, snow in winter is always sudden.
It's about the algorithm.
why has absolutely everyone turned off showing tick volumes?
I'm not calling for them to be turned on and studied, I'm just pointing out that the algorithm is the same every day
What is it?
that's what we need to figure out.
It's about the algorithm.
why has absolutely everyone turned off showing tick volumes?
I'm not calling for them to be turned on and studied, I'm just pointing out that the algorithm is the same every day
What is it?
this is what needs to be figured out.
The meaning of these numbers is unclear. Also not clear why in OHLCV representation (quotes archive in MT4 or similar thing in MT5) this volume varies a lot if the same time period is watched on different timeframes. For example, in 15-minute GBPJPY during 02:45-03:00 V=1306, and during 3 five-minute periods 02:45-02:50 02:50-02:55 02:55-03:00 volumes are as follows: 460,524,545, total V=1,529. Watched just now. The popular idea is that V is a number of ticks (they do not say, which came to this terminal or came to the server from one liquidity provider), then in one and the same period of time on different timeframes the total number of ticks should be equal, but in fact this is not so in the terminal.
The algorithm may indeed be the same, if it is an algorithm for generating non-meaningful numbers. Why find out which one it is?
The meaning of these numbers is unclear. Also it is not clear why in OHLCV representation (quote archive in MT4 or similar thing in MT5) this as if volume differs a lot, if the same time period is watched on different timeframes. For example, in 15-minute GBPJPY during 02:45-03:00 V=1306, and during 3 five-minute periods 02:45-02:50 02:50-02:55 02:55-03:00 volumes are as follows: 460,524,545, total V=1,529. Watched just now. The popular idea is that V is a number of ticks (they do not say, which came to this terminal or came to the server from one liquidity provider), then in one and the same period of time on different timeframes the total number of ticks should be equal, but in fact this is not so in the terminal.
The algorithm may indeed be the same, if it is an algorithm for generating non-sense numbers. Why find out which one it is?