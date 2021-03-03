Uladzimir Izerski page - page 50
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because the pi is the one we're talking about
where is the pi and where is the oval?
It's a pity Sergei's is even more interesting. You can see the upward trend
because the pi is the one we're talking about
where's the pi and where's the oval?
it's clear where,
pi is also an oval, so it's nowhere))
I know where,
where pi is an oval, it's nowhere in general ))
If you divide the circumference by the diameter, what do you get?
I don't know how to attach pi to the oval.
go ahead ;)
It's a pity Sergei's is even more interesting. You can see the trend upwards.
Well, that's what I had.
Renat, I've noticed the price gives up after a trend move, then stands still for a bit and then gives up again for almost as long. And only then comes back to the move. It turns out 2 pi:)
Yes, it works2 Pi is a zig-zag in fact, even bigger
Well, that's what I had.
Why the circles again?
Do you discriminate against ovals?
Why circles again?
Are you discriminating against ovals?
because a circle is clearer,
an oval is more understandable, I don't know how to draw it in the future.
because a circle is clearer,
an oval how to draw into the future - I don't know
Cassini's oval.
Bernoulli's lemniscata.
Anyway, Wiki rules... )))
Cassini Oval
Bernoulli's lemniscata
))... Wiki rules. )))
Maybe it does, but what's the point of such a tambourine dance?
i already drew it.
you can clearly see from the drawing how to draw it.