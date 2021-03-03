Uladzimir Izerski page - page 50

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Renat Akhtyamov:

because the pi is the one we're talking about

where is the pi and where is the oval?

It's a pity Sergei's is even more interesting. You can see the upward trend

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

because the pi is the one we're talking about

where's the pi and where's the oval?

it's clear where,

pi is also an oval, so it's nowhere))

 
Sergey Chalyshev:

I know where,

where pi is an oval, it's nowhere in general ))

If you divide the circumference by the diameter, what do you get?

I don't know how to attach pi to the oval.

go ahead ;)

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

It's a pity Sergei's is even more interesting. You can see the trend upwards.

Well, that's what I had.


[Deleted]  
Renat, I've noticed the price rolls back after a trend move, then stands still for a bit and then rolls back again for almost as long. And only then returns to the move. It turns out to be 2 P's:)
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Renat, I've noticed the price gives up after a trend move, then stands still for a bit and then gives up again for almost as long. And only then comes back to the move. It turns out 2 pi:)

Yes, it works

2 Pi is a zig-zag in fact, even bigger
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Well, that's what I had.


Why the circles again?

Do you discriminate against ovals?

 
Igor Makanu:

Why circles again?

Are you discriminating against ovals?

because a circle is clearer,

an oval is more understandable, I don't know how to draw it in the future.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

because a circle is clearer,

an oval how to draw into the future - I don't know

Cassini's oval.


Bernoulli's lemniscata.


Anyway, Wiki rules... )))

 
Igor Makanu:

Cassini Oval


Bernoulli's lemniscata


))... Wiki rules. )))

Maybe it does, but what's the point of such a tambourine dance?

i already drew it.

you can clearly see from the drawing how to draw it.

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