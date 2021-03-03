Uladzimir Izerski page - page 69

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Renat Akhtyamov:

he said - across the waves, across the seas

;)

Rinat thought correctly.

Even the smallest waves are predictable. This is M1 EURUSD. I did not get to the ticks)).

I don't draw with my fingers. Hee-hee.

m1

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Rinat thought correctly.

Even the smallest waves are predictable. This is the M1 EURUSD. Didn't get to the ticks.))

I don't draw with my fingers. Heh-heh.


She does.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

And she draws.

So it's a machine. It's supposed to draw.

Mine draws. Yours draws. But different drawings.

There's a children's tale.

"You're a gypsy and I'm a gypsy

Together we steal.

I steal the horses,

and you steal the sleigh."

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

So it's a machine. It's supposed to draw.

Mine draws. Yours does. But different drawings.

There's a children's tale.

"You're a gypsy and I'm a gypsy

Together we steal.

I steal the horses,

and you steal the sleigh."

It was a child drawing a horse.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

It was a child drawing a horse.

The horse is drawn beautifully.

It's beautiful. It's a talent.

The head's a little small, but it's a child's drawing. It's good.

 
Well, yes. Drawing on)
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
Well, yes. Let's keep drawing.)

I'm old now. My hands are not docile. Only with a typewriter.

She can draw like your grandchildren.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Rinat thought correctly.

Even the smallest waves are predictable. This is the M1 EURUSD. Didn't get to the ticks.))

I don't draw with my fingers. Hee-hee.


How much % per month are you earning, if that's not a secret?
 

If you don't believe me?

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I'm old now. My hands are not docile. Only with a typewriter.

She can draw like your grandchildren.

You have an exaggerated view of your typewriter.

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