Uladzimir Izerski page - page 69
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he said - across the waves, across the seas
;)
Rinat thought correctly.
Even the smallest waves are predictable. This is M1 EURUSD. I did not get to the ticks)).
I don't draw with my fingers. Hee-hee.
Rinat thought correctly.
Even the smallest waves are predictable. This is the M1 EURUSD. Didn't get to the ticks.))
I don't draw with my fingers. Heh-heh.
She does.
And she draws.
So it's a machine. It's supposed to draw.
Mine draws. Yours draws. But different drawings.
There's a children's tale.
"You're a gypsy and I'm a gypsy
Together we steal.
I steal the horses,
and you steal the sleigh."
So it's a machine. It's supposed to draw.
Mine draws. Yours does. But different drawings.
There's a children's tale.
"You're a gypsy and I'm a gypsy
Together we steal.
I steal the horses,
and you steal the sleigh."
It was a child drawing a horse.
It was a child drawing a horse.
The horse is drawn beautifully.
It's beautiful. It's a talent.
The head's a little small, but it's a child's drawing. It's good.
Well, yes. Let's keep drawing.)
I'm old now. My hands are not docile. Only with a typewriter.
She can draw like your grandchildren.
Rinat thought correctly.
Even the smallest waves are predictable. This is the M1 EURUSD. Didn't get to the ticks.))
I don't draw with my fingers. Hee-hee.
If you don't believe me?
I'm old now. My hands are not docile. Only with a typewriter.
She can draw like your grandchildren.
You have an exaggerated view of your typewriter.