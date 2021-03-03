Uladzimir Izerski page - page 40

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Even a single impressionable drawing can confuse many people.

And if it's constant?

It's either misleading or a pattern. Isn't it?

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Even a single impressionable drawing can confuse many people.

And if it's constant?

It's either misleading or a pattern. Isn't it?

Describe in normal and simple language what is in your pictures, so you are talking blind to deaf.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Only by a combination of factors.

Who's paying attention to that, Rinat???

I don't.))

little story

I when I started doing TS-ku (preliminarily understood and understood what is the Grail, looking at the CME, by the way - they are the grail)

so...

it took me about three months to beat the handicap.

then faster and faster.

Now all it takes is a 10-15 point move in either direction, or some other way

It doesn't matter which way it goes

Usually it doesn't last long

It's sad, there's nothing to do

and you say turkeys....

I gave you a half-page picture on the previous page

they'll do whatever they want...

in short

read the post carefully and get going.

;)

 

the picture from the balance sheet should be like this

but where I photographed it in the description shows it's not that....


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

the picture from the balance sheet should be like this

but where i photographed it in the description - it's not that....


when you're going to buy the grail?

if not the Maldives, then "Russian Island" is a good place for a glade.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

when you're going to buy a drink from the grail?

If not the Maldives, then Russian Island is a good place for a glade.

there, his balance curvature grows due to lot growth, reinvestment is short.

the lot in the grail is constant, you just keep gorging more and more and no matter where the price goes and no matter how far it goes ;)

and the curvature is the same, it's going up.

the calculation goes to 8 decimal places.

It's been 4 years since I understood CME and started writing a strategy

I've made at least 300 strategies

It didn't work, that's all.

i knew that it should work, i knew how it should work

but I couldn't do it

ah, the loss...

It doesn't exist, you just can't figure out where it's going to come from.

And the price? ...

the price goes either the way you want it to go or it stops forever

so the turkeys are ex post facto.................

//consider that you didn't just give him a pass, you gave him a hell of a lot to talk about.

ahahahahahaha

 
Colleagues, don't you think that a person who says "I do not make forecasts - it is useless, I just join the price movement" is actually deceiving? After all, he enters the market, he hopes that the price will continue to move in the direction of entry up to a point where the deal can be closed in profit. And that is the prediction.
Совершение сделок - Торговые операции - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Совершение сделок - Торговые операции - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Торговая деятельность в платформе связана с формированием и отсылкой рыночных и отложенных ордеров для исполнения брокером, а также с управлением текущими позициями путем их модификации или закрытия. Платформа позволяет удобно просматривать торговую историю на счете, настраивать оповещения о событиях на рынке и многое другое. Открытие позиций...
 
AIRAT SAFIN:

THE BEST PICTURE OF THE YEAR

Renat Akhtyamov:
this is as BEST as an ordinary chart ;)


THE ORDINARY CHART



THE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE



THE SUPER CHART


 
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Миф_о_пещере
Миф о пещере — Википедия
Миф о пещере — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
—…Ты можешь уподобить нашу человеческую природу в отношении просвещённости и непросвещённости вот какому состоянию… Представь, что люди как бы находятся в подземном жилище наподобие пещеры, где во всю её длину тянется широкий просвет. С малых лет у них на ногах и на шее оковы, так что людям не двинуться с места, и видят они только то, что у них прямо перед глазами, ибо повернуть голову они не могут из-за этих оков ...
 

https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Миф_о_пещере

...

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