Uladzimir Izerski page - page 40
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Even a single impressionable drawing can confuse many people.
And if it's constant?
It's either misleading or a pattern. Isn't it?
Even a single impressionable drawing can confuse many people.
And if it's constant?
It's either misleading or a pattern. Isn't it?
Describe in normal and simple language what is in your pictures, so you are talking blind to deaf.
Only by a combination of factors.
Who's paying attention to that, Rinat???
I don't.))
little story
I when I started doing TS-ku (preliminarily understood and understood what is the Grail, looking at the CME, by the way - they are the grail)
so...
it took me about three months to beat the handicap.
then faster and faster.
Now all it takes is a 10-15 point move in either direction, or some other way
It doesn't matter which way it goes
Usually it doesn't last long
It's sad, there's nothing to do
and you say turkeys....
I gave you a half-page picture on the previous page
they'll do whatever they want...
in short
read the post carefully and get going.
;)
the picture from the balance sheet should be like this
but where I photographed it in the description shows it's not that....
the picture from the balance sheet should be like this
but where i photographed it in the description - it's not that....
when you're going to buy the grail?
if not the Maldives, then "Russian Island" is a good place for a glade.
when you're going to buy a drink from the grail?
If not the Maldives, then Russian Island is a good place for a glade.
there, his balance curvature grows due to lot growth, reinvestment is short.
the lot in the grail is constant, you just keep gorging more and more and no matter where the price goes and no matter how far it goes ;)
and the curvature is the same, it's going up.
the calculation goes to 8 decimal places.
It's been 4 years since I understood CME and started writing a strategy
I've made at least 300 strategies
It didn't work, that's all.
i knew that it should work, i knew how it should work
but I couldn't do it
ah, the loss...
It doesn't exist, you just can't figure out where it's going to come from.
And the price? ...
the price goes either the way you want it to go or it stops forever
so the turkeys are ex post facto.................
//consider that you didn't just give him a pass, you gave him a hell of a lot to talk about.
ahahahahahaha
THE BEST PICTURE OF THE YEAR
this is as BEST as an ordinary chart ;)
THE ORDINARY CHART
THE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM CHICAGO MERCANTILE EXCHANGE
THE SUPER CHART
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Миф_о_пещере
...
See also