Uladzimir Izerski page - page 64
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What is the difference between these orders and a stop?... Same number, not related to market events in any way...
Actions in the market should be tied to market events...!
Do you understand what you're writing?
Sell Stop and Stop Loss do not differ to you?
It's clear to me that the trend in the classical sense does not exist for you. You, like many people on this forum, teach the trend on the market as a trend. But this is fundamentally wrong. Especially it is important for machine data processing.
Also, about waves. You mentioned before, but I didn't respond. Five-waveElliottWaves is not my topic. There is a simpler universal reliable system for observing and recording waves.
I had a desire to share with everyone, but the disrespectful attitude of some ... me, has discouraged any desire to share. I am not going to reward their rudeness with new knowledge and insights.
Do you understand what you have written?
AreSell Stop and Stop Loss no different for you?
It is clear to me that for you a trend in the classical sense does not exist. You, like many on this forum, teach the trend in the market as a trend. But this is fundamentally wrong. It is especially important for machine data processing.
Also, about waves. You mentioned before, but I didn't respond. Five-waveElliottWaves is not my topic. There is a simpler universal reliable system for observing and recording waves.
I had a desire to share with everyone, but the disrespectful attitude of some ... me, has discouraged any desire to share. I am not going to reward their rudeness with new knowledge and insights.
Don't pay attention to the negativity). I would be grateful if you could share. Looking for inspiration on the forum.
If you get punched in the face, you should say thank you and give five rubles.)
Let's look at the weekly chart. We have approached the weekly trend line. The older the TF, the more money is involved in the exchange at these locations.
It's as simple as that.
If the trend is up,a Sell Stop used instead of a Stop Loss will be against the trend.
If the trend is down thenBuy Stop used instead ofStop Loss will be against the trend.
I think what Maxim meant was that Limit, not Stop, can be used.
And there is a difference between a stop and a limit: in the hedge mode you often need margin to open the opposite position as well. if you don't have enough margin, the stop will not trigger, and a stop will not prevent you from doing so.
If you get punched in the face, you should say thank you and give 5 rubles.)
I think Maxim meant that limit positions can be used, not stops.
And there is a difference between stops and limits: in hedge mode, you often need margin to open the opposite position as well. if you don't have enough margin, the stop will not trigger, and a stop will not prevent you from doing so.
As he asked, this is how I tried to answer him.
2. If we do not have enough margin, it is a MM violation. Otherwise, yes, I agree.
Let's look at the weekly chart. We have approached the weekly trend line. The older the TF, the more money is involved in the exchange at these locations.
I get stressed by this kind of thing myself. But it's easier not to respond. To save your health. And someone is used to live in negativity like that, they can for a long time. And my knowledge comes from personal experience. I am very negative. But I want to get rid of it somehow. It gives me nothing but a heavy feeling in my soul.
It's not nice to fight windmills like Don Quixote).
There is no justice, but everyone is called for it.
Isn't it like that. Like now on the Eurodollar for example, the algorithms see that the price goes up and goes down. It means that the reversal is close and they start to conclude sells and thus move the chart upwards. It seems to me that we need to make a decision that most of the algorithms in the market could not make. But I don't fully understand why the reversal occurs. Maybe because the algorithms that were standing sell start catching stops and at some point there are more people in the market that are standing buy, and now they will move in the opposite direction.
Players of different levels stand at the reference points. The strongest stand last. If they are not there, the price goes further. This is where the FA comes into play.