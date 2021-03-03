Uladzimir Izerski page - page 28
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Here's my list of unruly people:
1 Baskakov
2 Vyacheslav Nekipelov
3 Avtomat
I ask these individuals not to contact me and not to mess with me. I will perceive them as aggressive.
I will take them for aggressive behavior.
Oh, for fuck's sake.
Look at that bird )))). Are you going to calm down or not? I wasn't talking to you at all - it was YOU who wrote me, why? I'm here.
You're the one asking questions to which you get legitimate answers. And it's you who, as someone has said about you, are now habitually taking the offended pose.
I said goodbye to you seven messages ago. And you're still going on.
Let's try it again: HELLO!!!
Here's my list of unruly people:
1 Baskakov
2 Vyacheslav Nekipelov
3 Avtomat
I ask these individuals not to contact me and not to mess with me. I will perceive them as aggressive.
I will not contact them and will not take them for aggressive behavior.
Well then no one will lose anything as the price will not reach the levelof 1.11436 and the potential pattern will be cancelled. And if it does, the entry will automatically be at the limit.
It is not worth waiting for today. And the point for the bylimit, I agree, is a good one.
Ugh... I kind of got away with it.... didn't notice :-)
He's all right, man. Don't be afraid.))
Phew... I sort of got away with it.... didn't notice :-)
This is to be appreciated, however ))))
Phew... I sort of got away with it.... Didn't notice :-)
Isn't it? The volume of forex is several dozen times the volume of the FX section of the CME. Where there is more money, that is the underlying market, obviously. They differ minimally, yes, but there is still a basic instrument and there is a derivative.
This is a long post, but read it in full and you will become a market professional for a month. First of all, let's start with the definitions.
Theover-the-counter market is a market traded on weekends by exchanging cash in exchange offices. If the fundamentals are strong at the weekend. Let's say the start of a war it affects the quotes and on Monday the markets open with a fierce opening. Extremely rare events and its effect on the market happens only in those cases. Otherwise, the NSE market has no influence on the quote. The volume of cash trading at the weekend is too low.
Futures contract - traded on real exchanges with all the features of an exchange-traded instrument, beginning with the specification, volume, trading time per day and ending with the life time of the futures itself.
The SPOT market is the "here and now" classical forex market, which everybody is used to. It is traded around the clock from Monday to Friday. It is a favourite of 90% of the inhabitants of this branch.
Judging by the inhabitants of this branch, all of them were trained in dealing centres, where they were told that there are three trading sessions. Asian, European and American. But what does it mean? Can anyone tell me.....? Don't bother, I will help you. This means the working hours of stock exchanges on a globe called Earth :-) That is, in the Asian session stock exchanges in Asia, the European stock exchanges in Europe from 9:00 to 20:00 local time as an example, in the U.S., respectively, the American exchanges. You probably have been told on these courses that the highest volatility in the currency is precisely in the American session. Why? We will speak about this later, but now the main thing.
The spot market or the "Forex Classic Market" is a decentralized market and reflects the results of exchange-traded futures traded on the stock exchanges of a particular session. As there are several exchanges in each session and their number is rather large, it is not possible to obtain real-time information about all transactions traded at the moment on various exchanges. BUT BUT what is this exchange that has no concept of volume? How to be in this case? After all, an exchange without volume is not an exchange.... And let's consider the volume in ticks, so we do not have to collect information about the futures currently traded on several trading floors. Great plan, the organisers thought and got down to business!!!!!
As a result, we have a market (Forex Classics), which reflects the aggregate trading in futures on disparate exchanges. A symbiosis of the session, so to speak, a general representation of the traded futures currencies.
And the main answer: Since the great volatility is in the American session (which is the underlying of the following movements. This is what they should have told you when you study at the konkontorah) then it turns out that the volume that is traded on the CME is the highest in relation to all the areas of the world. Well say that 50% of the futures are traded at SME and the information obtained from this source is not complete but it has the leading priority.
P.S. Well, that I have answered your questions? If that is not clear please contact, only do not need to poke me, I am with you on a brotherhood not drunk and not going to. Have some manners. As for the rest, I am waiting for a question and most importantly, draw conclusions as to whether SPOT or Futures is more important. GOOD LUCK!!!!
And that's not counting the additional information obtained from the futures, which will physically never be available on SPOT (unless quantum computers are used on the exchange in the future) such as delta, OI
As Winston Churchill said "He who has the information, owns the world". To paraphrase: "He who owns the information, owns the market" and there is no question about it. The more you analyze ACTUAL information about the market, the more you are prepared for future market moves. The main thing is not to talk nonsense and heresy to yourself. This is very important. The main thing in the market is not to deceive yourself!!!!!