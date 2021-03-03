Uladzimir Izerski page - page 70

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Ivan_Invanov:
How much % per month do you earn, if it is not a secret?


I don't want to offend you too much. You can only ask such questions of your relatives.

 
Ivan_Invanov:
How much % per month are you earning, if that's not a secret?

Well, what's the reaction going to be? 8%

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

You have an exaggerated view of your car.

Yes.

It can't draw goats. Only graphs.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:


I don't want to offend you too much. You can only ask questions like that to your relatives.

Why is that? I can answer that question for anyone. Why don't you? I don't see what the big deal is. Well, actually, of course, it's not hard to guess, but I don't want to offend you too much.

 
Ivan_Invanov:

Why is that? I can answer that question to anyone. Why can't you? I don't see what the big deal is. Well, actually, of course, it's not hard to guess, but I don't want to offend you too much.

I'm not interested, but if you insist, I'll listen. My ears won't fall off.

 
The ears fell off.
 
Алексей Тарабанов:
The ears fell off.

Why is that?

The spread has become the width of the smart channel. Step by step, it showed.

dgft5

 

Even a subsequent drawing will not change the market pattern. And the horse is moving.)

g45

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski:

Even a subsequent drawing will not change the market pattern. And the horse is moving.)


Where did your horse go, Vova?
 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Well, what's the reaction going to be? 8%

+/- 8?

I'm sure it's because the chiff doesn't want to go back... and because i have never heard you talk about what to do if the entry is wrong?

i think i got hooked by a sea of counter-trends, and that's a long time, up to -100 + reinvest, +reinvest, etc. until bankruptcy....

there is only one thing i have never shown on the forum and it is ready

this thing eats all the movement, no matter where or how the price moves

i still think we don't need it

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