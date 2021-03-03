Uladzimir Izerski page - page 70
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How much % per month do you earn, if it is not a secret?
I don't want to offend you too much. You can only ask such questions of your relatives.
How much % per month are you earning, if that's not a secret?
Well, what's the reaction going to be? 8%
You have an exaggerated view of your car.
Yes.
It can't draw goats. Only graphs.
I don't want to offend you too much. You can only ask questions like that to your relatives.
Why is that? I can answer that question for anyone. Why don't you? I don't see what the big deal is. Well, actually, of course, it's not hard to guess, but I don't want to offend you too much.
Why is that? I can answer that question to anyone. Why can't you? I don't see what the big deal is. Well, actually, of course, it's not hard to guess, but I don't want to offend you too much.
I'm not interested, but if you insist, I'll listen. My ears won't fall off.
The ears fell off.
Why is that?
The spread has become the width of the smart channel. Step by step, it showed.
Even a subsequent drawing will not change the market pattern. And the horse is moving.)
Even a subsequent drawing will not change the market pattern. And the horse is moving.)
Well, what's the reaction going to be? 8%
+/- 8?
I'm sure it's because the chiff doesn't want to go back... and because i have never heard you talk about what to do if the entry is wrong?
i think i got hooked by a sea of counter-trends, and that's a long time, up to -100 + reinvest, +reinvest, etc. until bankruptcy....
there is only one thing i have never shown on the forum and it is ready
this thing eats all the movement, no matter where or how the price moves
i still think we don't need it