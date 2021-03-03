Uladzimir Izerski page - page 21
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Here are calculated waves with different parameters, but they obey a general law. The curved lines underline this dependence.
Here are calculated waves with different parameters, but they obey a general law. The curved lines underline this dependence.
Give the signal!!! Such and such a pair to buy. Stop drawing.
++ The challenge seems to be just to stir the imagination of traders!
And make them think of high... About balls of thread, for example))) Garlands and rain, numbers and stars))))
Take a simple Mashka - whatever you take will also make the price go up.... Either way.)
++ The aim seems to be just to stir the imagination of traders!
And make them think high... balls of thread, for example))) Swags and rain, numbers and stars))))
Take a simple Mashka - whatever you take will also make the price go up.... Either way.)
++ The aim seems to be just to stir the imagination of traders!
And make them think high... balls of thread, for example))) Swags and rain, numbers and stars))))
Take a simple Mashka - whatever you take will also make the price go up.... Either way.)
I would like to ask the moderators. Why are people talking nonsense for years and nothing. In the case of something stand in the posture of the offended, press the button and you get banned. And he continues to tell the world. I'm talking about you, of course.
Yes, here on this discussion: from TC just a picture, "common law lines" - that's all.... Where, what, where and most importantly for what? It is not clear.
After all, here we are just trying to encourage him to give a forecast, for example.
What are these pictures for? All the time in different threads. The same ones.
That's why real traders take volume from futures. Where it really is real, because it is an exchange instrument and where this volume is added from different TFs and everything always adds up. Smart guys will prove that the spot market is more important than the futures, or maybe the futures is more important, because it is REALLY exchange-traded. What do you say clowns?
what the fuck are you talking about? What fucking real traders? You and a handful of others who are in love with the idea... Can't you add up 1 + 1? You were told in Russian, the price is not formed on the Chicago exchange, but in the over-the-counter market, where no one has access. And the price changes on the exchange, not because someone bought/sold on that exchange in large volumes, but because the supply/demand for the currency in the world, you hear? And stop calling names, or you'll get your face kicked in! If that's not an argument, then continue to take volumes that do not form the price and do whatever you want with them. Versteehen?
The wave is both cause and effect. That's the thing. Live with it now :)))
+++ )))
what the fuck are you talking about? What fucking real traders? You and a handful of others who are in love with the idea... Can't you add up 1 + 1? You were told in Russian, the price is not formed on the Chicago exchange, but in the over-the-counter market, where no one has access. And the price changes on the exchange, not because someone bought/sold on that exchange in large volumes, but because the supply/demand for the currency in the world, you hear? And stop calling names, or you'll get your face kicked in! If that's not an argument, then continue to take volumes that do not form the price and do whatever you want with them. Versteehen?
To show it, you need 3D software, 3D monitors. You have to be able to code it all.
On any TF we only see a slice of the price at a certain angle. From a round))
without 3D.
currency snake, today