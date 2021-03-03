Uladzimir Izerski page - page 79
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In terms of units, it is derived from the formula. The formula, you understand yourself, is not serious and silly for me to lay out.
another unknowable @### bullshit is offered for discussion.
traditionally already.
A new indicator is being prepared for sale and a hype is being called on the spot ?
another unknowable @##ed-up @## thing is on the table for discussion.
Traditional by now.
A new indicator is being prepared for sale and a hype is being called for?
That's whose cow was mooing, like a bassaque, but yours was silent.
You're flitting around all over the threads, blaming others, promoting yourself. You're a bastard after all.
Sorry, good people, but there's nothing to be done in this environment.
Goodbye, everyone.
Be polite. Weekend ahead, still thirsty and thirsty)))))
The base doesn't matter. It's just a base. You can have any base, as long as you can visually see the change.
The question is whether the directions of change seen in the single base will change in the next time interval.
The duration of unidirectional changes from this data is unlikely to be obtained reliably without additional data.
Sorry, good people, but there's nothing to be done in this environment.
Goodbye, everyone.
You're giving up too soon, you wuss.) Look in the villagers' thread how many times I fought with the Artistic Healer before he talked peace.)
You're giving up too soon, you wuss). Look in the villagers' thread how many times I fought with the Artistic Healer before he talked peace).
I'm not weak and I'm not a coward.
Just gassed by the presence of these two types.))
If you think their behaviour is right, then have a conversation with them.
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I don't care about advertising products.
If I cared about selling products, I'd be sitting quietlylike a mouse.)
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If anyone is interested in anything, please drop me a line.
I won't bother anyone else here or in other threads.
I'm not a wimp or a coward.
I'm just gassed by the presence of these two types.)
If you think their behaviour is right, then have a conversation with them.
----------
I don't care about advertising products.
If I cared about selling products, I'd be sitting quietlylike a mouse.)
---------------
If anyone is interested in anything, please drop me a line.
I won't bother anyone else here or in other threads.
That's whose cow is mooing, like a bassaque, and yours is silent.
Flitting around all over the threads, blaming others to promote yourself. You're a bastard after all.
I was just wondering, where and in which threads am I fluttering about advertising?
Give me a link.
For a screenshot: unlike TC, the principles are not hidden - ask, I will tell you the answer. Only and exclusively software implementation is for sale
I was just wondering where and in which threads I was fluttering about advertising?
Give me a link.
The only thing I sell is a software implementation, and only the software is sold in the market. Only and only software implementation is for sale.
I caught you on the word, tell me in more detail what principles and approaches are used in your trading systems). Do not get off with a couple of phrases in your reply. In this case, the price of a small batch of cakes and pies is higher than the price of a real one. And we will stock up on popcorn and listen with pleasure and attentiveness).
I take you at your word, tell me in detail what principles and approaches are used in your trading systems). Don't just reply with a couple of phrases. And better yet, open a separate thread and lay it all out loud. If you do not know what to do with the market, you may be surprised by the fact that you do not have a clue about the market.)
There (from what on Uladzimir scraped) trading systems, that is a total of experts is exactly 1. The only one is historical. I also described its principle on the forum. I can tell you the details if necessary.
The rest - the indicators that I use (or have used) for analysis from time to time.
But the products have the "discussions" - your questions should be asked there. I do not feel comfortable discussing my stuff in this thread because this thread is dedicated to the person of TopikStarter, it's kind of an off-topic.