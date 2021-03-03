Uladzimir Izerski page - page 59
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
About confidence - that's very nice
Usually, very fine-tuned indicators show a fairly quick reversal following price, but there are as many of those reversals as there are pullbacks. And vice versa. In your case you can see that you are filtering out frequent signals, so I wonder what is the difference between these points for you?
Sounds like a digital filter inside a turntable.
The indicator is redrawing history, that's the mystery.
You think? What's the point of such an indicator?
You think so? Why such an indicator?
To sell :-)
to sell :-)
Kids! Don't make up too much stuff...
The Naked Idea was shown...
This idea can be modified by any trader to his liking: with his own indicators, trickery, safeguards, etc., etc.
It is quite possible, Valery, but the variation in amplitude and period of oscillation will "wreck" any filter
Kids! Don't make things up...
The Naked Idea was shown...
This idea may be improved by any trader, with their own indicators, trickery, safety features, etc...
Didn't Uladzimir bite you, by any chance?
I don't have any ideas, except for the Market indicator and something about bricks ;-)
Did Uladzimir bite you by any chance?
It's not like any ideas have been shown/expressed, except the indicator from the market and something about bricks ;-)
Well, what if you connect another twist...?
Showed the chart I'm working with myself, do I really have to load someone else's indicators for an IDEA...?
How messed up is this!?
Well, how about plugging in another twist...?
I showed you the chart I'm working with myself. Do I have to download someone else's indicators for the IDEA...?
Still, how messed up is it!?!
I checked it and tried it in the Strategy Tester, collected some information from other users and now we come to the following conclusion:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Expert Advisors and Robots - ***or is there a magic one?)))
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2020.05.02 11:52
It's all a trick - Sensei has no working TS and working indicator!
This indicator sometimes re-draws the 5th bar in history, and on a regular basis 2-3 bars
Do not believe the pretty pictures, it's just a story, online it does not work at all
Need more - is on the forum in other branches.
Having put the kinks into it, and having run it in the tester, and having gathered some more information from users, we come to a conclusion: