Uladzimir Izerski page - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I do not know - to each his own truth. I have not heard anything clever from you and not from your opponent, sorry, maybe I have missed your clever thoughts
YOU'RE TALKING RUBBISH. I'm always good.
There you see - you're just being rude !
Without agreeing on what a trend is, the answer will be interpreted differently.
I have a classic formulation of a trend. Already explained many times. A sequence of tops...
I apply 3 variants to interpret the state of the trend.
Trend up, trend down and trend unexpressed.
The trend state is considered in the observation window. It depends on the TF it is considered on. The TF I am interested in is the one I am considering.
Where is the trend "now"? It will depend on the price sample that will determine one of three conditions.
Why do I not use the term "no trend" and "no trend"? Because the trend always exists, but it is always sideways or many people call it a "flat".
So on EURUSD on H4 the trend is not pronounced. You can see it on the picture on the first page.
Did I get the trend right - it is in the Uptrend: every subsequent Pivot and Trough is higher than the previous one? I have marked it with arrows and the last two Pulses (red) are unclear? This is the intraday trend.
Did I get the trend right, it's for Uptrend: each successive Top and Trough is higher than the previous one? Then intraday is now Downtrend? I have marked it with arrows, and the last two Pulses (red) are not clear? It is an intraday trend.
I do not understand"then intraday now" ?
Technically on your chart we can assume that the trend is classically down.
But there is an amusing point. A new wave N1-V1 intervenes in this trend and breaks the trend. Wave V2-N1 has shown its completion. Point N1 did not go below N2.
Here is the classic trend on the minute chart.
All trends will look the same on any TF.
All trends will look the same on any TF.
That never happens, only in your imagination.
Rather, it is a question of what is a trend and on which TF. There is no unambiguous definition - everyone is free to assert his/her own view and everyone is free to disagree with the view of his/her opponent. )))
Rather, it is a question of what is a trend and on which TF. There is no unambiguous definition - everyone is free to assert his/her own view and everyone is free to disagree with the view of his/her opponent. )))
Reminds me of the elephant and the condom joke.
Here's a different joke:
Two friends meet...
1. Hi! Where are you going? To the bathhouse?
2. No! I'm going to the baths!...
1. А... I thought you were going to the baths...
......
All trends will look the same on any TF.
Vladimir, I think people don't quite understand WHAT it means ))))
Rather, it is a question of what is a trend and on which TF. There is no unambiguous definition - everyone is free to assert his/her own view and everyone is free to disagree with the view of his/her opponent. )))