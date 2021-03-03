Uladzimir Izerski page - page 78
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What might be the idea. It is the bars or the difference in rates over the periods of the TF at the end of the period for the 5 pairs of instruments. What can you get out of this at all?
These are notional values of currency behaviour. Note. Not currency pairs but currencies. Each bar represents a currency.
From these currencies we form pairs according to the necessary characteristics for trading.
These are notional values of currency behaviour. Note. Not currency pairs, but currencies.
We form pairs of these currencies according to the necessary characteristics for trading.
There is a long-known strategy: if one currency is rising, and the other is falling, then we enter the market. Use it.
These are notional values of currency behaviour. Note. Not currency pairs, but currencies. Each bar represents a currency.
From these currencies we form pairs according to the desired characteristics for trading.
What is the currency measured in the figure?
There is a long-known strategy: if one currency goes up and the other goes down in a cross, then enter the market. So use it.
It's a relic of the past. That led crowds of obedient traders into the swamp to the moose.)
The world is changing. New ideas and opportunities are emerging.
what is the currency measured in the figure?
In conventional units it is derived from the formula. The formula, you see for yourself, is not serious and silly for me to lay out.
Task.
Based on data from different TFs for each currency to form a batch of currency pairs by direction.
Straightforward. There will be a hedge on 10 currency pairs in the right direction. This is not taking the cross out of context.
In terms of units, it is derived from the formula. The formula, you see for yourself, is not serious and silly for me to lay out.
If Newton had been of this opinion in his time, maybe we still would not know the law of universal gravitation).
If Newton had held that view in his day, maybe we still wouldn't know the law of universal gravitation).
Well, I'm notNewton. He could afford it. He had no rivals in the market.)
This is how smoothly the market chart changes during the day.
For those who did not see the pattern, look closely. Each currency has its own colour.
The chart shows the currency rising or falling in each TF. Above the boundary it is rising and below the boundary it is falling.
The TFs roll smoothly like waves.
What might be the idea. It is the bars or the difference in rates over the periods of the TF at the end of the period for the 5 pairs of instruments. What can be squeezed out of this at all?