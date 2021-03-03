Uladzimir Izerski page - page 57

New comment
[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski:

Oh my lip.) I put up a signal for you personally. I don't need it in my life. And you look at him. Whining more than anyone.

You don't trade on it, you're afraid
 
Serqey Nikitin:

I have a different view of the market and the waves are not there...

Tell us more about your view, please
 
Evgeniy Zhdan:
Tell us more about your view, please

The Trader's job is to translate the price chart into a more READY and understandable version...

Why redo the price chart...?

If you see the chart as a BALANCE of individual candlesticks (or bars), then it is very difficult to make a correct decision in this "price saw"...

If you rework the chart into larger elements than candlesticks, making a decision will be much easier and more efficient...


One of the possible options:




If you solve this issue, then trading the market for profit will become a simple and easy walk ...


So my view of the market is not waves, but bricks ... ))

[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin:

The Trader's job is to translate the price chart into a more READY and understandable version...

Why redo the price chart...?

If you see the chart as a BALANCE of individual candlesticks (or bars), then it is very difficult to make a correct decision in this "price saw"...

If you rework the chart into larger elements than candlesticks, making a decision will be much easier and more efficient...


One of the possible options:




If you solve this issue, then trading the market for profit will become a simple and easy walk ...


So my view of the market is not waves, but bricks ... ))

Renko, no water if
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Renko, no water if
The options are many... and different...
[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin:
There are many variations... and many different ones...
And is there an outlet?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
So, is there an outlet?
There's always an outlet ) but with what kind of sign is the question ))
But there is a point in bricks, like building a house.
 
Serqey Nikitin:

The Trader's job is to translate the price chart into a more READY and understandable version...

Oh my God, it's a trend indicator!!!11 The markets are in danger, the global financial system is under attack now!

Such trivial bullshit on such important issues, it's unbelievable.

[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin:

One possibility:

Sergey, can you explain why you had a trend change at point 1 and no trend change at point 2?


 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Sergey, can you explain why you had a trend change at point 1 and not at point 2?


Have you looked at the continuation of the price chart?...?

In fact, the trend was and remains... Well, pullbacks have always been and always will be.



1...505152535455565758596061626364...89
New comment