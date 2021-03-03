Uladzimir Izerski page - page 71

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Renat Akhtyamov:

+/- 8?

I'm sure it's because the chiff doesn't want it back... and because I have never heard you talk about what to do if the entry is wrong?

i think i got hooked by a sea of counter-trends, and that's a long time, up to -100 + reinvestment, +reinvestment etc. until bankruptcy....

there is only one thing i have never shown on the forum and it is ready

this thing eats all the movement, no matter where or how the price moves

i still think we don't need it

I've been doing this for 11 years)

 
prom18:

11 years)

The very beginning of the development showed some time ago.

I thought I deleted the screenshot.

went back to check, no fuck..., published and no delete button

yes, a long time ago, but there is.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

No fucking..., published

Where's the Grail?

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Where's the Grail?

black swan times on the pound

Forecasting branch

I'm too lazy to look for it myself.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

I'm too lazy to look for it myself.

Well then, Renat, just post the final version here, and there's no need to look for it. Well...

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Well then, Renat, just post the final version here, no need to look for it. Well its...


please

on both pictures something that can not be traded or implicitly to get it

but that's not the point, just a recommendation

the rest is taboo


[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

please

Here we go. Uladzimir is already showing beautiful schemes, Renat is revealing the mysteries of the universe. We are going to be fabulously rich!

[Deleted]  
Vova, give me a thought! What's the branch for?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Vova, give me a thought! What's the branch for?

This is Zen. The clap of one palm, the filled emptiness, the infinity of nothing...take it for what it is :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Clap one palm.

Like this?


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