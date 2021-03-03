Uladzimir Izerski page - page 39
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at the time you should have thought that these volumes are about different things.
That is, they measure different things. Similar, but different.
There is no real volume in forex, simply because.
It can't exist and you can't get it from futures, they're not a joke here.
Why is there no volume in forex and why can't there be?
Why can't the volumes from the futures be applied to Forex?
Can we have an argument rather than a slogan about it?
Why can't and doesn't volume apply to forex?
Why is volume from futures not applicable to forex?
Can we have an argument about this rather than slogans?
1. Because the system is distributed. Total volumes are unknown and technically cannot be obtained. Only some summary reports are possible with a big delay and that from individual "figures" (from banking groups for example, with a delay of a month-quarter).
2. Above said - the security is a derivative instrument. Its volumes are other volumes.
Why are volumes from futures not applicable to forex?
If after 8-10 explanations it's not digestible.... Then maybe this is the way it should be...?
Well, her, eh ) Who helps, let him use it?)
If after 8-10 explanations it is not assimilated....
The internet was down for some reason, didn't have time to correct: not assimilated or not satisfied.
It's just more accurate that way.
A lot of interesting information absorbed while I was away.
Moving on.
I have my own opinion about markets and the way they are saddled. Like horses)) Even a wild horse.
THE BEST PICTURE OF THE YEAR
A lot of interesting information absorbed while I was away.
Moving on.
I have my own opinion about markets and the way they are saddled. Like horses)) Even a wild horse.
You mean the market can be saddled with an indicator?
1. because the system is distributed. The total volumes are not known and cannot technically be obtained. Only some summary reports are possible, with a long delay and then from individual "actors" (e.g. from banking groups, with a month-quarter delay).
2. Above said - the security is a derivative instrument. Its volumes are other volumes.
why can't it technically be derived ?
here is a very striking example of how a quotire goes intraday:
That is, during the day everyone runs around in whatever way they can, and then they bring everything to a single chart ;)))))))))))
Well, you can't test today for the same reason ;)ahahahaha
Do you mean that the market can be saddled with an indicator?
Only by a combination of factors.
And who pays attention to that, Rinat???
I don't.))