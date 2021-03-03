Uladzimir Izerski page - page 24

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Renat Akhtyamov:
So, how are those snakes on a platter?

Straight from Adam and Eve.) Cool. (Laughs)

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

It's a little wrong. The thread could be single, or it could be entwined in a rope. Now think about it.

А... then it's a projection of something multidimensional onto space with fewer dimensions. Is that... if you look at the graph for a long time, you might see some devils.

 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
That's where you're completely wrong. There's NOTHING wrong with watching them.... I'm collecting them, I've already got 70 of them... :-)

Then I'll watch it twice.)) Only with good sound!

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Straight from Adam and Eve.) Cool. (chuckles)

that's where our deposits are

draw a copy, you'll see for yourself

the date is known - today
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

А... then it's a projection of something multidimensional onto space with fewer dimensions. Is that... if you stare at the graph long enough, you can see the devils.

Yes, it is. You have to look for years. Weekdays on market charts, weekends on poker cards.

Ludoman, what do you want?)

Already got snakes in a ball.)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

that's where our deposits are

Draw a copy, you'll see for yourself.

the date is today.

I don't get it.

What do you mean, copy it and hang it on the wall?

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I don't get it.

What do you mean, copy it and hang it on the wall?

swap out the indictment.

for example it's almost peak trading time


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

swerve

for example it's almost peak trading time.


I already promised not to post pictures. There are many people here who are not happy. I can send them to you in person.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

So I've already promised not to post pictures. There are a lot of people here who aren't happy. I'll give them to you in person.

No, I don't need to.

I'm already up 45% for the day.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

No, I don't need it.

I'm already at +45% for the day

Well done, you can see my school :-)
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