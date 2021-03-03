Uladzimir Izerski page - page 27
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No Rinat, let the Wall Street sharks do the chewing. They have more teeth))
I was told not to post pictures and not to talk.
We'll only talk in the area around market topics.
Today is the close of the month. The EURUSD candlestick looks like it will close hung. In general, a flat on the MN chart will persist.
What's the use of toothless and even painted ones? What's the use of running the air back and forth?
Go ahead, draw your own pictures, even if you have to. But give explanations to them: what, where, why and what to do. Don't just make clever shit out of nothing.
And don't get off on questions at my expense, for instance, here specifically. As you seem to be in the habit of doing.
You don't have to answer - you've said it. Just take note and don't make a fool of yourself.
I would like to share my EURUSD forecast at the moment:
Received potential pattern "Butterfly A"; "Buy limit"; EURUSD!
Time: 2020.06.30 09:52:39;
Symbol: EURUSD;
Timeframe: H1;
Buy limit [Start]: 1.11436;
[Stop]: 1.10577.
...the OTC market rules the world...
Isn't it? The volume of forex is several dozen times the volume of the FX section of the CME. Where there is more money, that is the underlying market, obviously. They differ minimally, yes, but there is still a basic instrument and a derivative.
Isn't it? The volume of forex is several dozen times the volume of the FX section of the CME. Where there is more money, that is the underlying market, obviously. They differ minimally, yes, but there is still an underlying instrument and there is a derivative.
Forex by itself cannot move rates. It gives liquidity and provides a pullback (alignment) of price. Note - when some banks or exchanges have a day off, forex becomes "liquid" and no one goes anywhere.
Trends are generated by non-markets, those who buy/sell currencies not for the sake of speculating on them. And these are clients of banks and large funds who trade among themselves and through the exchange
Futures and options are derivatives and set limits (spread liquidity over time and price).
Of course, all this is great and in theory comes together, but to use it we need a lot of information from different sources, which nobody will give cheap.
That is why charts and advisors instead of consultants and secretaries :-)
Here's my list of unruly people:
1 Baskakov
2 Vyacheslav Nekipelov
3 Avtomat
I ask these individuals not to contact me and not to mess with me. I will perceive them as aggressive.
I will not contact them and will not take them for aggressive behavior.
I would like to share my EURUSD forecast at the moment:If the price reaches the level of 1.11436, a butterfly pattern will occur. It is possible to put a Buy limit on this level.
The option is good, but near the circular level of 1.1200.It could get stuck on it.
Forex by itself cannot move the exchange rate. It gives liquidity and provides a pullback (alignment) of the price. Note - when some banks or exchanges have a day off, forex becomes "liquid" and no one goes anywhere.
Trends are generated by non-markets, those who buy/sell currencies not for the sake of speculating on them. And these are clients of banks and large funds who trade among themselves and through the exchange
Futures and options are derivatives and set limits (spread liquidity over time and price).
Of course, all this is great and in theory comes together, but to use it we need a lot of information from different sources, which nobody will give cheap.
That is why charts and advisors instead of consultants and secretaries :-)
++
It's succinct and well put.
Forex by itself cannot move the exchange rate. It gives liquidity and provides a pullback (alignment) of the price. Note - when some banks or exchanges have a day off, forex becomes "liquid" and no one goes anywhere.
Trends are generated by non-markets, those who buy/sell currencies not for the sake of speculating on them. And these are clients of banks and large funds who trade among themselves and through the exchange
Futures and options are derivatives and set limits (spread liquidity over time and price).
Of course, all this is great and in theory comes together, but to use it we need a lot of information from different sources, which nobody will give cheap.
That is why the charts and advisors instead of advisors and secretaries :-)
Interesting. And what is forex as you understand it? You obviously have your own original definition, because the common definition of forex is the entire currency market, the totality of currency exchange operations.
We live in the 21st century. There is no need to carry money in bags. All currency value differentials are instantly replaced around the world, by modern means of communication.
Theforeign exchange market is common to all. For countries, for banks and even for individuals through intermediaries (banks, brokers, DCs).
There is even more to say. There is no single centre for the Forex market. The market is the entire globe. Only sellers and buyers are sitting in a vacuum. Like in a quarantine))
The option is good, but there is a circular level at 1.1200.It could get stuck.
Well then no one will lose anything, as the price will not reach the levelof 1.11436 and the potential pattern will be cancelled. And if it does, the entry will automatically be at the limit.