Uladzimir Izerski page - page 14

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I have spent a lot of time studying price charts. Exactly the charts. What's interesting? All price charts have a certain pattern. Be it D1 or a tick chart.

When I dug deeper, it turned out that there is a graph law and it is based on a wave structure.

Here is a small example from the current 5 min EURUSD. Program markup. The price obeys the wave structure.

Even on the tick chart this subordination exists.

If anyone is hoping to see point to point accuracy, it doesn't have to be.

z29

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Mihail Marchukajtes:
This is why real traders take volume from the futures. Where it is real, because it is an exchange-traded instrument and where this volume is added from different TFs and everything always adds up. Smart guys will prove that the spot market is more important than the futures, or maybe the futures is more important, because it is REALLY exchange-traded. What do you think clowns?
Did this information help you make 100 quid?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Did this information help you make 100 quid?
Constantly......
[Deleted]  
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Constantly......
So where?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
And where?
The answer is in Karaganda. What is your purpose for asking?
 
Did you know that in order to get volumes from SMEs, you have to subscribe for a fee? MMM Why would people pay for this information? Maybe because it is really worth the money and is not an empty shell for normal trading? What do you think? Tick volumes do not sell, but these do. Doesn't that give you any ideas? Think about it, they say it's useful in principle :-)
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Did you know that in order to get volumes from CME you have to subscribe for a fee? MMM Why would people pay for this information? Maybe because it really costs money and is not an empty sound for normal trading? What do you think? Tick volumes do not sell, but these do. Doesn't that give you any ideas? Think about it, they say it's useful in principle :-)

I also think futures are the way to go.

For the sake of interest. Is it possible to find out what information they provide and what the fee is?

 
Vyacheslav Nekipelov:

I also think futures are the way to go.

For the sake of interest. Is it possible to find out what information is provided and what the fee is?

The subscription on the CME itself is about 200 quid a month, if I'm not mistaken. But there is our service where the subscription costs 300 rubles a month. Clusterdelta dot com also has a bunch of patterns that are really exchange-traded, not all that wave, bollinger, etc. The market is not the only place where you can get the best traders. I myself have not traded on the forex market. I no longer trade forex myself. All this information is free there + real time OM. On CME the OM is only a daily...
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
The subscription on SME itself is around 200 quid a month, I'm not mistaken. But there's our service where the subscription costs 300 rubles a month. Clusterdelta dot com also has a bunch of patterns that are really exchange-traded, not all of your waves, bollinger, etc. The market is not the only place where you can get the best traders. I myself have not traded on the forex market. I no longer trade forex myself. All this information is free there + real time OM. On CME the OM is only a daily...

OK, thanks for the information.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I have spent a lot of time studying price charts. Exactly the charts. What's interesting? All price charts have a certain pattern. Be it D1 or a tick chart.

When I dug deeper, it turned out that there is a chart law and it is based on a wave structure.

Here is a small example from the current 5 min EURUSD. Program markup. The price obeys the wave structure.

Even on the tick chart this subordination exists.

If anyone is hoping to see point to point accuracy, it doesn't have to be.


All right, you've drawn a markup. Where is the next price point? Can you tell?
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