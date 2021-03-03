Uladzimir Izerski page - page 49
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No, it's not the minimum height. I don't have all of this. One parameter is assigned which defines the price range in which the waves are defined. This is actually a ZZ with certain parameters. But ZZ will not correctly define the waves. We have to manage to pick up both parameters.
My version is mine alone. I am not looking up anything from anyone else. Maybe they have the same parameter, but I am not interested. I only go my own way.
You'd better use pi.
I'm guessing there's a place?
I assume it's somewhere in here?
Respect for understanding the situation. How did you guess that?
Zig-zag on one parameter: exceeding the minimum distance between the previous extremum and the current price, in points
Looked at. It's a good option. But I have a completely different one. Doesn't matter, you can use simple ZZ. Everything is close. The subtleties start in reading the ZZ. This is a very interesting course.
I've had a look. It's a good one. But that's completely different for me. Doesn't matter, you can use a simple ZZ. Everything is close. The subtleties start in reading the ZZ. This is a very interesting course.
Make a screenshot of your zigzag on the latest EurUsd data - I will compare it with the usual one.
I promised not to post pictures at the request of my colleagues. I will keep my word, for their madhouse.)
I can drop a personal request, so as not to call for an outright ban. Tool and TF I need to know.
Respect for understanding the situation, how did you guess that?
;)))
I didn't have to guess.
I had a system like this about 7 years ago.
It's in the furnace now
You're lagging behind, you need to evolve
;)))
I didn't have to guess.
I had such a system about 7 years ago
it's in the furnace now
You're lagging behind, you need to evolve
:))
So let's move on.)
I'm guessing there's a place?
Why are there circles and not ovals? Like this:
Why circles and not ovals? Like this:
because it's about pi.
where is the pi and where is the oval?