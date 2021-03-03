Uladzimir Izerski page - page 49

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Uladzimir Izerski:

No, it's not the minimum height. I don't have all of this. One parameter is assigned which defines the price range in which the waves are defined. This is actually a ZZ with certain parameters. But ZZ will not correctly define the waves. We have to manage to pick up both parameters.

My version is mine alone. I am not looking up anything from anyone else. Maybe they have the same parameter, but I am not interested. I only go my own way.

You'd better use pi.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
You'd better use pi.

I'm guessing there's a place?


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I assume it's somewhere in here?


Respect for understanding the situation. How did you guess that?

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Zig-zag on one parameter: exceeding the minimum distance between the previous extremum and the current price, in points

Looked at. It's a good option. But I have a completely different one. Doesn't matter, you can use simple ZZ. Everything is close. The subtleties start in reading the ZZ. This is a very interesting course.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I've had a look. It's a good one. But that's completely different for me. Doesn't matter, you can use a simple ZZ. Everything is close. The subtleties start in reading the ZZ. This is a very interesting course.

Take a screenshot of your zigzag on the latest EurUsd data - I will compare it with the usual one.
 
elibrarius:
Make a screenshot of your zigzag on the latest EurUsd data - I will compare it with the usual one.

I promised not to post pictures at the request of my colleagues. I will keep my word, for their madhouse.)

I can drop a personal request, so as not to call for an outright ban. Tool and TF I need to know.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Respect for understanding the situation, how did you guess that?

;)))

I didn't have to guess.

I had a system like this about 7 years ago.

It's in the furnace now

You're lagging behind, you need to evolve

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

;)))

I didn't have to guess.

I had such a system about 7 years ago

it's in the furnace now

You're lagging behind, you need to evolve

:))

So let's move on.)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I'm guessing there's a place?


Why are there circles and not ovals? Like this:

ov

 
Sergey Chalyshev:

Why circles and not ovals? Like this:

because it's about pi.

where is the pi and where is the oval?

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