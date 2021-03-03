Uladzimir Izerski page - page 77
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Confirmed.
You're on the Bucks' team for a reason.
You swore two posts ago you'd be quiet for a week.
the man said a fly pooped?
you swore two posts ago you promised not to say anything for a week.
the man said a fly pooped?
It's 15 minutes till the end of the day. And you make people wait a week.
Are you out of your mind?
It's 15 minutes to the end of the day. And people have to wait a week because of you.
Are you out of your mind?
I am in my mind.....
people will take a week off,they'll all have their hands full.
you'll think about it and you'll keep your word for the first time.
PS/ I'll make you write something clever. Or don't write.
I'm in mine....
people take a week off, they're all busy.
you'll think about it and keep your word for the first time after all.
PS/ I'll make you write something clever. Or don't write.
Wait another week. Each of your future posts will put mine off for another week.
I have a lot of interesting things to share, but with you I already don't.
You will always listen in silence)))))))))
Wait another week. Each of your future posts will put mine off for another week.
I have a lot of interesting things to share, but with you I already don't.
You will always listen in silence)))))))))
I look forward to a week of silence. I'll listen in silence ;-)
People, please be quiet, be quiet,
Let the wars fade into the darkness.
The stork on the roof, the stork on the roof,
Peace on earth.
Wait another week. Each of your future posts will put mine off for another week.
I have a lot of interesting things to share, but with you I already don't.
You will always listen in silence)))))))))
All right. Don't like the waves?
There is a suggestion to discuss another interesting problem.
There are five currencies. They are marked on the charts with coloured bars.
They have different readings on different TFs. Call it force or demand does not matter. What is important is that they are distributed in the TF.
This phenomenon can be profitably transformed into a powerful TS.
I am waiting for interesting suggestions. We discuss here, but I'm even ready to be a companion)
Okay. Don't like the waves.
There is a suggestion to discuss another interesting problem.
There are five currencies. They are marked on the charts with coloured bars.
They have different readings on different TFs. Call it strength or demand does not matter. What is important is that they are distributed in the TF.
This phenomenon can be profitably transformed into a powerful TS.
I am waiting for interesting suggestions. We discuss here, but I am even ready to become a companion.)
What may be the idea. This is bars or difference of rates in TF periods at the end of the period for 5 pairs of instruments. What can be squeezed out of it in general?