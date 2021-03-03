Uladzimir Izerski page - page 22
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without 3d
currency snake, today
So there was a ball of thread, where did the apple come from?
I don't know.
Vladimir is slicing apples and has some kind of 3D model
I don't get it yet.
;)
I don't know.
Vladimir is slicing apples and has some kind of 3D model
I don't get it yet.
;)
Brother, you're so far behind, it's a ball of yarn. Semyon Semyonych..... :-)
I just read a little bit and use common definitions.
a ball of thread is called a currency snake, and the slice from it, or from an apple, or whatever ;) is a currency pair.
but you have to learn how to draw it, no doubt
;)
I just read a little bit and use common definitions.
a ball of thread is called a currency snake, and the slice from it, or from an apple, or whatever ;) is a currency pair.
but you have to learn how to draw it, no doubt
;)
Pair trading by Uladzimir
what the fuck are you talking about? What fucking real traders? You and a handful of others who are in love with the idea... Can't you add up 1 + 1? You were told in Russian, the price is not formed on the Chicago exchange, but in the over-the-counter market, where no one has access. And the price changes on the exchange, not because someone bought/sold on that exchange in large volumes, but because the supply/demand for the currency in the world, you hear? And stop calling names, or you'll get your face kicked in! If that's not an argument, then continue to take volumes that do not form the price and do whatever you want with them. Versteehen?
And seriously, in addition to CME, there are other exchanges where futures contracts are traded on the currency as well. MICEX, Nias, Tokyo Exchange. There is a stock exchange in Signapura. The volume of traded futures is greater on the CME, and therefore it is considered a priority. Demand and supply are formed in contracts, not ticks. Futures have a volume in contracts, which is common to all markets, but the spot has a volume only in ticks. I do not know how one can trade tick volumes. Do you know why there is no contract volume on the spot? Because the spot market is the sum of all contracts traded on all futures exchanges around the world, and it is physically impossible to gather all contracts from all stock exchanges into one single centre. That is why the spot market has only a tick volume and no contract (real) volume. And the off-exchange market is a money changers near exchangers, so do not confuse the terminology and go read a clever book, because you have not had any, so you are an unknown in these matters. And you're teaching the others. Remember, we are read by children, you should not teach them bad things....
It begs the question. Sois SUPERMAN trading real volumes??? What's up? Thought he could only record a clip without sound. But there it is. Ooh.
It begs the question. Sois SUPERMAN trading real volumes??? What's up? Thought he could only record a clip without sound. But there it is. Ooh.
How come there's no sound? I just checked. There's sound... It's a little weird, but it's still there.... No need to blather on. And yes, I trade real futures contracts, not in the forex dump but on the real exchange MOEX, which I advise you to do....
That's great.)
Why do you like so much the "for dummies" topic here? We don't discuss contracts. We don't understand anything about the real exchange.
And we're stuck.