Uladzimir Izerski page - page 76
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Analysis is always built on ex post facto.
Only history can show the way into the future.
no
the road to the future is built solely from the present
Open up the whole cutlet and the mystery of future price behavior will become clear in an instant, completely unaffected by the previous history of price movement
no
the road to the future is built solely from the present
Open up the whole cutlet and the mystery of future price behaviour becomes apparent in an instant, completely unaffected by the previous history of price movement
This is where the "surprise" of not understanding history lies. Everything in the market repeats itself repeatedly and sequentially. Everything is literally laid out on the shelves.
Yes, I can explain every detail, but only after public apologies from Vladimir Baskakov, Maxim Kuznetsov, Vyacheslav Nekipelov. I do not even take the machine into account.)
There will be NO apology.
On your last attempt.
The only time I had to take down more than 10 of my technical posts (moderators can check), when I realized that you @#;@ just advertising on them
There will be NO apology.
On your last attempt.
The only time I had to tear down more than 10 of my technical posts (moderators can check) was when I realised you @#;@ were just advertising on them
You may have forgotten that after your rebukes I removed all the indicators from the showcase, but your inner toad still wouldn't let you rest.
The branch was moved to the basement and you're still following it. Why would I do that?
Here's the bottom line. Because of you and "bass," I can't share the secret with good people.)
You may have forgotten that after your rebuke I removed all the indicators from the showcase, but your inner toad still kept you busy.
They moved the branch to the basement, and you're still following it. Why would I do that?
Here's the bottom line. Because of you and "bass," I can't share a secret with good people.)
For the 100,500th time, if you had something to say, you'd have said it a long time ago...
but you don't.
3rd or 5th year now - periodic branch openings, now it's about to get a little...oops...oops...oops...
You sell elephants? So start a website about breeding these trunks
----
tear it down, and then you're gonna have to swear.
I see you honking. Calling out.
You want to see something new? Look in the basement. But it won't be clear to everyone. I'm sure.
There were bulls, but bears play the same game.))
Who can show me how to do such tricks in history? I would be immensely pleased and surprised.
Well, Maxim Kuznetsov, a capable guy, but with a peculiar character, has already become thoroughly disrespectful to me as well as his comrades. His posts will be out of place here.
We can continue from the beginning.
Every post in this thread of the disrespectful will be responded to by my pause of silence for a week.
Who can show me how to do such tricks in history? I would be immensely pleased and surprised.
Well, Maxim Kuznetsov, a capable guy, but with a peculiar character, has already become thoroughly disrespectful to me as well as his comrades. His posts will be out of place here.
We can continue from the beginning.
Every post in this thread by an unfriendly, will be responded to by my pause of silence for a week.
Be quiet :-)
shut up :-)
Confirmed.
Not signed up to the Bucks team for nothing((( You can rejoice.))