Uladzimir Izerski page - page 42
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There is a classic upward trend on the EURUSD hourly chart. Does it mean anything to you or not?
He who follows the price is always behind).
ANY "classic up trend" is built on a certain mathematical model with its INSTRUMENTS...
An example of a "classic up trend":
ANY "classic up trend" is built on a specific mathematical model with its INSTRUMENTS...
An example of a "classic up trend":
There is for example a classic trend in fashion and there is a classic trend in the markets. They are classically different.)
For example, there is the classic trend in fashion and there is the classic trend in markets. They are classically different.)
For me, I don't mind if the child just makes a STABILIZED PROFIT... )))
You can't argue with that.
I don't want all the money in the world. The more money, the more problems. There is a measure - sufficiency.
The very creative process of creating a toolkit for analysis and profit is satisfying. It's like sports. The strongest wins. You have to fight with the strongest players in the world. And victory over the strongest ones brings joy.
And some are only bitterly disappointed by defeats.
I won't post any more pictures, let alone explain. There was this desire to share, but it was met with hostility by many as a product advertisement.
The answer of a man with the mind of a teenager
You see a child, give him a sweet - maybe it's yours ;-)
You see a child, give him a sweet - maybe it's yours ;-)
If you see a child, give him a candy - maybe it's yours ;-)
Next time offer a banana)
Greetings! Where have you been? Come back often.
Hello to all of you too!
I've been here since November after a break of 8 years 6 months => ***
Thanks for the kind words
You can't argue with that.
I don't want all the money in the world. The more money, the more problems. There is a measure - sufficiency.
The very creative process of creating a toolkit for analysis and profit is satisfying. It's like sports. The strongest wins. You have to fight with the strongest players in the world. And it is a pleasure to defeat the strongest....
GOLDEN WORDS