Uladzimir Izerski page - page 65
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Let's look at the weekly chart. We have approached the weekly trend line. The older the TF, the more money is involved in the exchange at these locations.
I'm not sure I understand how to exploit this. How to draw the trend line, based on the peaks? And then what, if it reaches the trend line, it will reverse?
The best places to enter the game are between the trend lines on peaks and closes. Short stops can be used here. Use limiters, stops. You can go in different directions without wasting time on waiting, but protective stops should be able to be placed.
The best places to enter the game are between the trend lines on peaks and closes. Short stops can be used here. Use limiters, stops. You can go in different directions without losing time on waiting, but protective stops should be able to be placed.
Currency, oil and stocks have become the world's most traded commodities. That's where the biggest money is spinning.
The most liquid commodity today is currencies.
This thread has been moved to a more private place. Now I can express myself more freely and post pictures.
Here is an example of a classic way of identifying an upward trend. Which I use. A sequence of wave tops.
The tops of the waves are marked with icons. The current impulse wave is marked with a blue channel. The red channel shows that apullback in the wave is underway. It is not a wave yet, but a newcorrectional one may be in the making.We will know after the sign "N1" will appear at the lower point of the pullback instead of N0.
But the trend is up now!!!
Here is an example of a classic way of identifying an upward trend. Which I use. A sequence of wave tops.
The tops of the waves are marked with icons. The current impulse wave is marked with a blue channel. The red channel shows that apullback in the wave is underway. It is not a wave yet, but a newcorrectional one may be in the making.We will know after the sign "N1" will appear at the lower point of the pullback instead of N0.
But the trend is up now!!!
Right, right...
It's like Chukcha - what I see, what I sing...
What kind of "classics" can we talk about if the CHANNEL is built "from a wacky" position - past all the tops of the reversals... ( the upper boundary is based on air at all and the lower boundary passes through ONE vertex )... How many lines can be drawn through one point...?
It's called - NASCAL LIFTING..., at its worst... Channels are constructed according to other criteria!
Yeah, yeah, yeah...
Like Chukcha - what I see, what I sing...
What kind of "classics" can we talk about, if the CHANNEL is built "from a wacky" position - past all tops of the headlands... ( the upper boundary is based on air at all and the lower boundary passes through ONE vertex )... How many lines can be drawn through one point...?
It's called - NASCAL LIFE..., at its worst... Channels are constructed according to other criteria!
maybe he has a channel of clever deviations and not just built on 3 points ?
about the cave painting - i agree :-)
and it's a good idea to add the word "was" to the word "trend"...
Well... the publicity's backfiring. As you'd expect.
a branch to be demolished?
Yeah, yeah, yeah...
Like Chukcha - what I see, what I sing...
What kind of "classics" can we talk about, if the CHANNEL is built "from a wacky" position - past all tops of the headlands... ( the upper boundary is based on air at all and the lower boundary passes through ONE vertex )... How many lines can be drawn through one point...?
It's called - NASCAL LIGHTING..., at its worst... Channels are built according to other criteria!
We also need to see who's the Chukcha? )))
Classic is a trend.
Trend, wave, channel are completely different terms and have different functions.
The price does not obey the channels. A channel may show how the price changed.
My channel is predictive andyou cannot even dream about it. I am the only one with such channels. And you build by other criteria.
HACCP say?
Eh!!! )))