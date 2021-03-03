Uladzimir Izerski page - page 55
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Vova, tell me, as an expert, on the EUR, what is the wave now?
We have not yet come to a breakdown of the classification of waves.
Each TF has different waves.
Right now there is an impulse wave up on H1.
We have not yet come to a breakdown of the classification of waves.
Each TF has different waves.
Right now there is an impulse wave up on H1.
It's been a year and the waves are still without classification :-)
I propose to call any HH a transformer wave to the right !
which year and still no classification :-)
I suggest we call any NOH a transformer wave to the right !
which year and still no classification :-)
I suggest we call any NOH a transformer wave to the right !
Maxim, the more such posts there are, the further the discussion will be delayed.
Now Volodya is categorising everything
Besides waves, there is also the mathematical probability of a rise or fall.
Maxim, the more posts like this, the further the discussion will be postponed.
of course .... because there is nothing to describe, but you can roll your lip and look hurt... "no one loves me, no one understands me".
if you had anything to discuss, it would have gone to blogs/personal page long ago.
If so, let me follow the topic of the thread - the forum topic is "Uladzimir", so we discuss it.
Besides waves, there is also the mathematical probability of a rise or fall.
of course.... because there's nothing to describe, but you can roll your lip, look hurt... "no one loves me, no one understands me".
if there was something to discuss, it would have gone to blogs/personal page long ago.
But let me follow the topic of the thread - the forum topic is "Uladzimir", that's what we discuss.
Skipped a beat)).
So far I do not see for whom to explain. You and Bas.))
How to calculate it?
Neurons. Everyone has their own methods. This is on the subject of machine learning.