Forecast and levels for Dollar Index - page 8
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.16 07:35
Weekly Outlook: 2017, December 17 - December 24 (based on the article)
The US dollar was on the back foot but managed to climb back in a busy week. As we enter the last week before the holidays, how will currencies make their last-minute adjustments? GDP data from the US, the UK, and Canada stand out. Here are the highlights for the upcoming week.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.22 07:51
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index and EUR/USD: U.S. Gross Domestic Product
2017-12-21 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.24 07:10
Weekly Outlook: 2017, December 24 - December 31 (based on the article)
The last week before the holidays saw the dollar mostly lower, with the exception of the Japanese yen. What’s next? The last week of 2017 is a holiday week that features low trading volume and liquidity. This usually results in quiet trading, but can also see surprising sparks. There are very few events, but they could trigger an outsized response given the conditions.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.05 17:03
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and Dollar Index: Non-Farm Employment Change
2018-01-05 13:30 GMT | [USD - Nonfarm Payrolls]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
USD - Nonfarm Payrolls] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Does anyone know what indicator gives the blue and red arrows in the attached image? I have tried searching for its name or downloadlink but I can't find it.You can find the image at http://mt4forexsignal.forexth.com/
Does anyone know what indicator gives the blue and red arrows in the attached image? I have tried searching for its name or downloadlink but I can't find it
It looks line Asctrend system (very early version) for MT4.
You can find it on the first links here (or look search in Codebase using this link).
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AscTrend
The beginning
After
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As to your image - I understood that it is the classical Asctrend system which I used and promoted since 2005 here (from MT4 and MT5). You can use ther links "the beginning" in my previous post (those were my threads).
But I am sorry ... why did you post your image as an attachment?
You did not know ... I could not say same ...
As to your image - I understood that it is the classical Asctrend system which I used and promoted since 2005 here (from MT4 and MT5). You can use ther links "the beginning" in my previous post (those were my threads).
But I am sorry ... why did you post your image as an attachment?
You did not know ... I could not say same ...
Thanks for your support sergey. I am not a regular user of this forum, so I did what I usually do with images, I simply attach the files rather than paste it in the text box. Now I know what to do, I will do it right next time.
By the way, does the red and blue arrow repaint after the candle has closed?
Thanks for your support sergey. I am not a regular user of this forum, so I did what I usually do with images, I simply attach the files rather than paste it in the text box. Now I know what to do, I will do it right next time.
By the way, does the red and blue arrow repaint after the candle has closed?
AscTrend arrow - check my previous post